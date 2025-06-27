More News:

June 27, 2025

Woman wanted for Northeast Philly homicide arrested in Spain

Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes, 28, is accused of killing Yuleisy Torelles, 21, and stuffing her body into a futon in Frankford. She is awaiting extradition to the U.S.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes, 28, was arrested in Madrid for allegedly stabbing to death Yuleisy Torelles, 21, and stuffing her body inside a futon in Northeast Philadelphia earlier this year.

The woman accused of fatally stabbing Yuleisy Torellas and stuffing her body inside a futon in Northeast Philadelphia has been arrested in Madrid, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes, 28, awaits extradition to the United States for allegedly killing Torellas, 21. On April 5, Torellas' body was found with multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso, wrapped in a shower curtain and sheet, and shoved into a futon inside her apartment in Philly's Frankford neighborhood.

Sanchez-Reyes was identified as a person of interest in April, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police also offered a $20,000 award for information leading to a conviction. 

Torelles was reported missing April 4 by a group of friends that hadn't seen her in a few days. They called police after searching her apartment on the 4400 block Frankford Avenue and finding what they thought was blood, 6ABC reported. Philadelphia Police Detectives searched the home and found Torelles' body, which also had burn marks and a flat iron cord wrapped around her neck.

