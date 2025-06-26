More News:

June 26, 2025

Bucks County man sentenced to life in prison for killing Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald

Miles Pfeffer, who was found guilty of murder Wednesday, did not get the death penalty, because prosecutors decided not to pursue it.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Trials
Miles Pfeffer verdict Joseph V. Labolito/Temple University

Miles Pfeffer, the Bucks County man who fatally shot Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald in 2023 was found guilty on all charges Wednesday and sentenced to life in prison. The photo above shows a memorial to Fitzgerald, who is survived by his wife and four children.

Miles Pfeffer, the Bucks County man who fatally shot Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald in February 2023, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. 

The jury in Pfeffer's trial began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and reached a verdict around 4 p.m., finding the 20-year-old guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. His sentence also includes 22 1/2 years in prison on top of his life sentence for his conviction on robbery charges. 

MORE: Family of 12-year-old boy fatally shot by Philly police officer reaches $3 million settlement with city

"You've extinguished the life of a great person," Judge Glenn Bronson told Pfeffer after his sentencing, NBC10 reported. "We add time to a life in prison to send a message. We put you in the category of the worst of the worst." 

Fitzgerald was 31 when he died. He is survived by his wife, Marissa, and four children. Marissa Fitzgerald released a statement after the verdict was announced.

"You took everything from me and from our four babies," she said. "You are pathetic, a wannabe and a waste of life. Now you sit here in front of me like the caged animal you are. Your privileged lifestyle days are over."

Pfeffer's trial began Monday — more than two years after Fitzgerald was gunned down while responding to a carjacking alert near Temple's campus. The Fitzgerald family had criticized the time it took to bring the case to trial and prosecutors' decision to not seek the death penalty

The jury delivered a verdict shortly after deliberations began. 

On Feb. 18, 2023, Fitzgerald encountered three people dressed in black while investigating a suspected carjacking at 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue. Two of them ran off as Fitzgerald approached, and he then pursued Pfeffer on foot, leading to a tussle one block away. 

Prosecutors said Pfeffer fired a handgun at Fitzgerald during the tussle and continued to shoot while Fitzgerald was on the ground. Pfeffer then tried to steal the fallen officer's gun and went through his pockets before running away, prosecutors said. A nearby Ring camera caught him committing a carjacking minutes later. 

Pfeffer was arrested the next morning at his family's home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Trials Temple University Homicides Bucks County Shootings Police

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Hagley - Water

Hagley Museum’s summer lineup has something for history buffs and curious kids alike.

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Philly professors discuss America's role in the Israel-Iran conflict

Iran Protests

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Adult Health

Nightmares are more than just scary — they may increase the risk of early death

Nightmares Premature Death

Movies

Documentary will explore life of the 'Forrest Gump of activism'

Kiyoshi Kuramiya documentary

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Under the El and a new aquarium exhibit

Weekend guide

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved