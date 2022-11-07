Learn how artists create their work at Second Saturday in Northern Liberties

Nineteen artists will be hosting demonstrations and talking about their creative processes Saturday during Artists At Work in Northern Liberties.

Painters, sculptors, knitters, collage-makers and other artists will share how they utilize their artistic mediums as part of the event, one of the city's largest art crawls. Artists At Work runs from 4-6 p.m. throughout the neighborhood.

MORE: Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties

The free event includes a performance from the Almanac Dance Circus Theater, a Philadelphia-based touring circus. The circus performers – fresh off their Cannonball Festival – will showcase some of their most popular work at the former Coloring Box Learning Center at 632 N. Second St..

Artists from The Clay Studio will hold interactive sculpture demonstrations at the Brotherly Love Gallery at 623 N. Second St. Anyone can get in on the fun and get their hands dirty.



The rest of the participating artists, and the locations of their demonstrations, are listed below:

• Pauline Houston McCall, multimedia artist: 1040 N. Second St. Suite 301

• Ryan Psota, illustrator: 804 N. Second St.

• Sheena Garcia, textile artist: 1050 N. Hancock St. Suite 76

• Peaches Goodrich, illustrator: 129 W. Laurel St.

• Shae Payne, mixed media artist: 901 N. Second St.

• Jeremy Grites, mixed media artist: 944 N. Second St.

• Juicebox Workshop, wearable art: 915 N. Second St.

• Kierston Marie, screenwriter: 1030 N. Second St.

• Charlyn Dahilig, photographer: 1018 N. Second St.

• William Hilton, interdisciplinary artist: 700 N. Second St.

• Keith Warren Greiman, painter: 206 Fairmount Ave.

• Marcy Morris, multimedia artist: 1040 N. Second St. Suite 401

• Anatasia Alexandrin, sketch artist: 713 N. Fourth St.

• Oronde Kairi, printmaker: 929 N. Second St.

• Jess Jackson, portrait artist: 1100 N. Front St. Suite 104

Visitors can check out this interactive map of vendors and participating artists. Updates will be added in advance of the event. Artists At Work will be held rain or shine.



The event is put on by the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District as part of its Second Saturday programming. Visitors also are encouraged to arrive early and stop at the Northern Liberties Farmers Market, which runs from noon to 2 p.m.

"Northern Liberties has long been a place for creative people, and Artists At Work highlights that artistic spirit and unique community," said Kristine Kennedy, executive director of the Business Improvement District. "We're really excited to include artists by way of Cosa Cosa, a collaborative engaged in public art creation, and to be able to host The Clay Studio and Almanac Dance Circus Theater. People can explore our historic streets and get to know our businesses while learning a bit about how different art mediums are used."

