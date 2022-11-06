Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties

Philadelphians will have a unique new shopping option just in time for the holiday season.

The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market makes its grand debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.

Shoppers can check out more than a dozen vendors, including fruit and vegetable farmers, dairy purveyors, chocolate makers, hyper-locally brewed beer.

Highlights include Huzzah Farms, Hayday Farms, Fifth of a Farm Creations, Dr. Brownies, Urban Village Brewing Company and Mural City Cellars. The full growing vendor list can be found online.

The market, which coincides with other Second Saturday events in Northern Liberties, was made possible through a collaboration between The Piazza, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District (BID) and The Food Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide nutritional food for all.



“We are blessed with some amazing places to get staples in Northern Liberties, but there is nothing quite like a farmers market and we are ecstatic to co-host this pop-up to explore options for a year-round market next year,” Northern Liberties BID Executive Director Kristine Kennedy said in a press release. “The Piazza's central location makes it ideal for hosting the market, offering convenient access for adjacent neighborhoods.”

Saturday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend

Piazza Alta Courtyard

Second Street and Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123

