November 06, 2022

Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties

The market will feature over a dozen vendors selling fruit, vegetables, chocolate, beer and more

The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market will make its debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piazza Alta Courtyard at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.

Shoppers can check out more than a dozen vendors, including fruit and vegetable farmers, dairy purveyors, chocolate makers, hyper-locally brewed beer. 

Highlights include Huzzah Farms, Hayday Farms, Fifth of a Farm Creations, Dr. Brownies, Urban Village Brewing Company and Mural City Cellars. The full growing vendor list can be found online.

The market, which coincides with other Second Saturday events in Northern Liberties, was made possible through a collaboration between The Piazza, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District (BID) and The Food Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide nutritional food for all. 

“We are blessed with some amazing places to get staples in Northern Liberties, but there is nothing quite like a farmers market and we are ecstatic to co-host this pop-up to explore options for a year-round market next year,” Northern Liberties BID Executive Director Kristine Kennedy said in a press release. “The Piazza's central location makes it ideal for hosting the market, offering convenient access for adjacent neighborhoods.”

Northern Liberties Farmers Market

Saturday, Nov. 12
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend
Piazza Alta Courtyard
Second Street and Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123

