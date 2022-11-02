More Culture:

November 02, 2022

Glossier opens storefront near Rittenhouse Square

The beauty brand's new location, with architecture inspired by Philadelphia's art museums, is one of just seven stores worldwide

The digital-first beauty company Glossier opened its first Philadelphia store at 1716 Walnut Street. The popular skincare brand is known for products that help customers achieve a dewy, no-makeup look.

Rittenhouse Square has just been beautified, thanks to a popular makeup and skincare brand opening shop.

The digital-first beauty company Glossier opened its first Philadelphia store on Oct. 27 at 1716 Walnut Street. The new location, one of just seven worldwide, is part of Glossier's retail expansion plans. A new store is also set to open in Brooklyn this week.

Known for its "uncomplicated" products that help customers achieve a "glowy, dewy" no-makeup look, Glossier has become a trendsetter in the beauty space since it launched in 2014. It currently boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram and has collaborated with celebrities like Gen Z superstar Olivia Rodrigo and brands like the hot chocolate titan Swiss Miss.

Shoppers can browse Glossier's entire collection at the new location, including skincare, fragrance, makeup and body care products. Some of Glossier's best selling items include its "Boy Brow" eyebrow pomade, "Cloud Paint" liquid blush, "Milky Jelly Cleanser" face wash and "Glossier You" perfume. The company also sells clothing, accessories and candles.

Philly patrons can shop exclusive Mini Beauty Bags that can only be purchased at this location. For each mini beauty bag sold at the store, $5 will be donated to Women's Business Enterprise Center East, which supports women business owners and entrepreneurs across Pennsylvania.

Along with exclusive merchandise, the Rittenhouse store features unique architecture inspired by the city's Museum of Art and Rodin Museum. The design incorporates muted pinks, organic materials and curved furniture. Wavy double-sided tabletops allow customers to swatch makeup shades, and there is a wet bar for sampling skincare products.

Glossier Philadelphia exterior

Glossier Philadelphia interior
Instagram opportunities are endless, including the special "selfie room," a staple of Glossier storefronts, with built-in seating and design details resembling neoclassical paintings.

Glossier held a grand opening "Glossier IRL" event last Thursday celebrating the new store and providing patrons with early access to the brand's new Orange Blossom Neroli Candle. 

The new Glossier location is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

