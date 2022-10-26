Jersey Shore to be featured on special edition Monopoly board

A board game originally based on Atlantic City is about to reflect even more South Jersey culture.

Monopoly "South Jersey Shore Edition" is in the works through a collaboration between Hasbro and game company Top Trumps USA. The game, set to be released in June 2023, will feature South Jersey themed squares, Community Chests, Chance playing cards and money.

To capture the essence of the region, the companies are looking for recommendations from the public for well-established South Jersey businesses and nonprofits to include, replacing the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares.

“South Jersey has an incredibly unique identity as ‘The Place for Family Fun,’” Brooke Gorman, Top Trumps USA representative, said. “From bustling nightlife to beautiful beaches, boardwalks and everything in between, we are excited to create an accurate portrayal of what visitors and residents love about the shore.”

Last week, a press conference was held at the Cape May County Zoo featuring the Mr. Monopoly mascot and life sized game cards to announce the upcoming local version of the game and ask for the public's input.

Public submissions and business inquiries can be sent to southjerseyshore@toptrumps.com for consideration.

Earlier this month, Hasbro and Top Trumps USA released "Monopoly Main Line Edition," which pays homage to the Philadelphia suburbs by featuring attractions and landmarks from parts of Montgomery County. The companies had previously asked for public input on that project, as well.

Top Trumps partnered with Hasbro in 2020 to begin releasing city-specific versions of Monopoly. American towns and cities featured so far include Brooklyn, Palm Springs, San Antonio and the Hamptons. A Pittsburgh version is also in the works.