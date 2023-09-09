More Events:

September 09, 2023

Watch a special showing of 'Night of the Living Dead' at the old Leader Theater during Velocities pop-up market

The event by the Meantime organization will include local vendors selling vinyl , vintage clothing and workshops on Sept.16

Now+Them Movie Provided Image/Now + Then Marketplace

Now+ Then Marketplace is hosting a pop-up market with Meantime at the old Leader Theater on Sept. 16. The pop-up market will include local vendors selling their products and a showing of the 1968 horror film 'Night of the Living Dead."

Movie buffs who appreciate older films and their history can watch a classic film in the former Leader Theatre in West Philadelphia this month.

A special airing of "Night of the Living Dead" will play in the theater as a part of a community event. The movie was the last the theatre aired in 1968 before it went out of business. 

MORE: Oktoberfest 2023: Where to drink German beer in Philly this fall

This is a part of the Now + Then Marketplace pop-up with Meantime. Through the partnership, the two brands will organize an event in a vacant commercial business space to support the local economy. 

Velocities 2 will include live performances, local vendors, food trucks, workshops, and a film screening on Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The vendors will include analog artisans and small businesses selling handmade products, including vinyl, books, and vintage fashion. 

The workshops include learning how to use music synthesizers and how data is transferred to data cassette tapes, sponsored by Iffy Books.

The event is free, kid-friendly, and alcohol-free; however, complimentary beverages from Liquid Death and Yerba Mate will be available. Those interested should RSVP online

Now + Then Marketplace and architecture studio ISA partnered to create the Meantime organization. Meantime works to breathe new life into commercial spaces in urban communities in Philadelphia by putting together cultural events that bring neighborhoods together. They held their first event in November 2022 at the old Blumenthal Brothers Chocolate Company factory. 

Velocities 2

Saturday, Sept. 16
12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free
Leader Theater, 4102 Lancaster Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

