Watch a special showing of 'Night of the Living Dead' at the old Leader Theater during Velocities pop-up market

Movie buffs who appreciate older films and their history can watch a classic film in the former Leader Theatre in West Philadelphia this month.

A special airing of "Night of the Living Dead" will play in the theater as a part of a community event. The movie was the last the theatre aired in 1968 before it went out of business.

This is a part of the Now + Then Marketplace pop-up with Meantime. Through the partnership, the two brands will organize an event in a vacant commercial business space to support the local economy.

Velocities 2 will include live performances, local vendors, food trucks, workshops, and a film screening on Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The vendors will include analog artisans and small businesses selling handmade products, including vinyl, books, and vintage fashion.

The workshops include learning how to use music synthesizers and how data is transferred to data cassette tapes, sponsored by Iffy Books.

The event is free, kid-friendly, and alcohol-free; however, complimentary beverages from Liquid Death and Yerba Mate will be available. Those interested should RSVP online.

Now + Then Marketplace and architecture studio ISA partnered to create the Meantime organization. Meantime works to breathe new life into commercial spaces in urban communities in Philadelphia by putting together cultural events that bring neighborhoods together. They held their first event in November 2022 at the old Blumenthal Brothers Chocolate Company factory.



Saturday, Sept. 16

12 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free