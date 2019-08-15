More Health:

August 15, 2019

Sleep apnea can increase cancer risk in women, study finds

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea elevated cancer risk Ivan Obolensky /Pexels

Women with obstructive sleep apnea are two to three times more likely to be at risk for a cancer diagnosis, according to a new study.

Over 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, which causes daytime fatigue, snoring, and even gasping for air while sleeping. According to a new study it looks like women with the sleep disorder might run the biggest risk of all. 

Women with sleep apnea appear to be at an elevated risk of getting cancer compared to men, the study published in the European Respiratory Journal concluded.

The study evaluated 20,000 adult patients from the European Sleep Apnea Database, ESADA, who had obstructive sleep apnea, the most common form of sleep apnea, which occurs when the throat muscles relax. The study cited that 2% of patients also have had a cancer diagnosis in their medical histories. 

Previous research has show that more often than others, people with sleep apnea are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer. 

The older a patient is the more likely their cancer risk is elevated. However, when researchers adjusted the data for age, gender, body mass index, smoking, and alcohol consumption, they found a potential link between obstructive sleep apnea and an elevated risk of cancer — and that link was highest among women.

The study authors said that women were two to three times more likely to be at risk for cancer.

While there is no indication as to why there is an association between the two, researchers noted that the focus on cancer in previous research has been on malignant melanomas, but with this new finding of a greater risk among women opens up the possibility to other cancer diagnoses.

"Cancer of the breast or womb may now become a new area. There may be a combined effect of female sex hormones and stress activation, induced by nocturnal hypoxia in sleep apnea, that can trigger cancer development or a weakening of the body’s immune system," said Dr. Ludger Grote, adjunct Professor, chief physician in sleep medicine, and study author. 

Interestingly, sleep apnea is more common in men than it is in women. Men are two to three times more likely to experience sleep apnea than women. One study found that 6% of women have moderate to severe sleep apnea while 13% of mean experience moderate to severe sleep apnea. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Sleep Apnea United States Study Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' second preseason game vs. the Jaguars
Miles-Sanders_080819_usat

Active Shooters

Gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in North Philly
Philadelphia standoff ends Fox29 08152019

Healthy Eating

Keto diet stops growth of certain cancers, study suggests
keto diet cancer tumors

Eagles

Natalie Egenolf: An appreciation of Nick Foles, the greatest Philadelphia sports story ever told
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Arrests

Bam Margera checks back into rehab following arrest in Los Angeles hotel, report says
Bam Margera arrested LA

Family-Friendly

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved