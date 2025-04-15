Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City to add mini golf course with a bar, more new restaurants

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City is adding an indoor mini golf course with a bar, several new restaurants and updated guest rooms as part of a $50 million renovation project this summer.

The boardwalk resort unveiled plans for the new amenities Monday after announcing earlier this month that Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr will open two new restaurants at the casino in the coming months.

The Ocean's 18 Mini Golf & Bar will cover 8,000 square feet on two floors and will feature hologram installations similar to the technology used at Las Vegas's Sphere, a massive LED display that shows images and animations. One of the holograms planned at the casino-level venue will be a 12-foot-long great white shark that hovers above the bar. The course will open during the second half of the summer.

La Scala's Fire, the Italian American restaurant with locations in Philadelphia and South Jersey, also will open in a space next to the mini golf course early this summer.

Other new restaurants include the cheesesteak shop High Steaks and a smoothie bar called Blend, which has a menu that includes acai bowls.

The renovation project includes improvements to 559 hotels and suites, finishing the upgrade of the resort's 1,860 rooms. The resort was constructed as the Revel casino in 2012. The casino also will double the size of its Asian Gaming space, adding more tables for Mini Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker.

The projects are part of a seven-year, $270 million renovation of Ocean Casino Resort that began in 2018. One of the upcoming Stephen Starr restaurants will serve Thanksgiving-themed foods; the other will have menu focused on steak frites. The restaurants will be Starr's first in Atlantic City since 2020, when he closed his Buddakan and Continental locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.