Teen catches massive mahi-mahi at Jersey Shore tournament

Labor Day Weekend is usually a bittersweet time at the Jersey Shore, but one teenager made it worth his while during a fishing competition in Ocean City.

Fifteen-year-old Eddie Kelly was aboard the sport fishing boat Lisa Marie when he hooked a giant mahi-mahi during the Ocean City Marlin & Tuna Club Labor Day Tournament.

The struggle to reel the fish in took about 45 minutes, culminating in the exciting final minutes seen in the video below.

Kelly, a crew member on the 36-foot boat, managed to take in the 66-pound fish using light tackle and a 30-pound-test fishing line. The catch set an Ocean City Marlin & Tuna Club record, beating the previous mahi-mahi record of 63 pounds set in 2010. Kelly's fish measured in at a length of more than 56 inches.

The average adult mahi-mahi weighs about 49 pounds and generally measures between 33-55 inches long — a bit smaller than Kelly's mahi-mahi.

With the help of Kelly's catch, the Lisa Marie captured first place in the Labor Day Tournament.

