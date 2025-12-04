Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More News:

December 04, 2025

Ocean City mayor files for personal bankruptcy, citing 'unexpected hardship'

Jay A. Gillian, the former owner of Wonderland Pier, says 'traditional methods are no longer viable' to alleviate his family's financial strain.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Bankruptcy
Ocean City Mayor Bankruptcy Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian, who formerly owned Wonderland Pier, says he has filed for personal bankruptcy due to 'serious financial strain.'

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said Wednesday that he has filed for personal bankruptcy, saying his family has been under "serious financial strain" due to various financial obligations, business decisions and unforeseen events over the last several years.

"Like many individuals and families across our nation who encounter unexpected hardship, I found myself in a position where traditional methods were no longer viable," Gillian wrote in a letter to the Jersey Shore town's residents. "This is not a decision I ever imagined I would face, nor is it one I take lightly. I understand the seriousness of it, and I am committed to learning from this experience and rebuilding with integrity and discipline."

MOREOcean City to revote on key measure that could determine fate of the boardwalk's Wonderland Pier site

Gillian, who was first elected in 2010, said his personal finances have no impact on the "finances, budget, credit rating or operations" of Ocean City.

"Our city's fiscal position remains strong and all municipal services, programs and commitments continue uninterrupted and fully funded," he said. "My focus remains on continuing the work you elected me to do: invest wisely, support responsible economic development, improve public safety and ensuring the overall success of our city for every resident."

Gillian shared the news just hours after Ocean City council agreed to consider the redevelopment of Wonderland Pier, the amusement park his family once owned. The family sold it in 2021 to Icona Resorts to avoid a sheriff's sale after defaulting on an $8 million mortgage.

Gillian continued to manage the amusement park until it closed in 2024. At the time, Gillian said it was "no longer a viable business."

"I tried my best to sustain Wonderland for as long as possible — through increasingly difficult challenges each year," Gillian said in August 2024. "... The property itself is no longer mine, so I can't speak to its future. But I'll always have a lifetime of priceless memories, and I hope you will too."

Icona Resorts has sought to build a 252-room hotel on the site, but city council overwhelming rejected in August a zoning change needed to move the project forward. However, city council plans to vote again on the matter Thursday night.

In September, Gillian said he would "absolutely" seek his fifth term in the 2026 mayoral election. In his letter Wednesday, he asked opponents not to use his "personally humbling" decision as a "political opportunity."

"I simply ask for two things: respect for my family during this time and a collective commitment to work together to continue to make ocean City the best it can be," the letter reads.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Bankruptcy Ocean City New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

William Way Center to remain in its longtime headquarters

William Way reopening

Sponsored

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Children's Health

Kids who get smartphones before 12 have higher rates of depression, obesity and poor sleep

Smartphones Teens Study

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Art Museum to open an exhibit on the Rocky statue in 2026

Rocky statue exhibit

Holiday

Four million lights brighten Shady Brook Farm for the holidays

Shady Brook Farm - white light tunnel

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved