Struggling to find parking near the Ocean City boardwalk? This app can help

Drivers heading to Ocean City can scout out parking spots with a new app that's now available at the shore town.

Municipal leaders unveiled the Ocean City Parking Spot Finder this week for Android and iOS platforms. Sensor technology helps tell which spots are in use and shows motorists in real time the number of available spaces at 10 city lots. Drivers can pick to be directed to the closest spot or view a map with available options in the area.

Additionally, digital signs with the number of available spaces have also been placed along Ninth Street and at municipal lots around the boardwalk.

“It should be a great convenience to our guests, and it’s a way to support our local businesses, maximize parking lot usage and enhance traffic flow citywide," Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said in a statement.

The app is includes occupancy rates, but it doesn't show prices, which vary from lot to lot but are always less than $25 per day, according to Ocean City. A different app, ParkMobile, is still required to pay for parking.

In total, the city has over 2,800 spaces at its lots downtown and at the boardwalk. Another 1,142 metered spaces are also available, although they're not included in this app.