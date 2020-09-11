More Events:

September 11, 2020

Brauhaus Schmitz celebrating Oktoberfest on two weekends

The South Street restaurant has found a way to continue the festivities while enforcing social distancing

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Photo by Oliver van Leeuwen/on Unsplash

Brauhaus Schmitz has thrown an Oktoberfest party for years beneath a giant tent on South Street outside the restaurant. This year, due to COVID-19, the celebration had to be modified for social distancing.

Philly's Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street usually goes all out for Oktoberfest with a large street party. This year, the celebration will go on, but will be a little quieter due to COVID-19.

The German restaurant's mini Oktoberfest will take place Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20, and again the following weekend from Friday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 27.

RELATED: Goose Island hosting watch parties for Eagles games this season

Instead of walking around holding giant beers and socializing, attendees will need to reserve outdoor tables at which to be seated during the event. Guests will be required to wear masks when not at their tables.

Reservations for the Brauhaus Schmitz Oktoberfest can be made using Resy. Choose the date and time you want to attend next, look for where it says "Oktoberfest," then click the "Book Now" button.

The limit is six people per table. When booking, you'll pay $20 per person in advance, and that reservation charge will be applied toward your final bill.

The weekend fun will include plenty of German food and beer of course, but also live accordion music, a liter lift and a beer puppet game. 

Oktoberfest

Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20
Friday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 27
Minimum $20 per person
Brauhaus Schmitz
718 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Oktoberfest Philadelphia Beers Bars

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Football Team: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 1 matchup
Greg-Ward-TD_121519_usat

Parks and Recreation

Philly Parks and Recreation finds unique way to make popular programs virtual
youtube parks and recreation

Mental Health

From 9/11 to father's fatal plane crash, New Jersey paramedic has learned lessons in coping with tragedy
scott coppolo

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have 'seriously debated' trading for Chris Paul
Chris-Paul_091020_usat

Food & Drink

Rione Pizza taking its Roman-style slices to new Rittenhouse location
rione pizza new location

Family-Friendly

Fall at Peddler's Village includes scarecrows, murder mystery games
Fall at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved