Brauhaus Schmitz celebrating Oktoberfest on two weekends

Philly's Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street usually goes all out for Oktoberfest with a large street party. This year, the celebration will go on, but will be a little quieter due to COVID-19.

The German restaurant's mini Oktoberfest will take place Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20, and again the following weekend from Friday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 27.

Instead of walking around holding giant beers and socializing, attendees will need to reserve outdoor tables at which to be seated during the event. Guests will be required to wear masks when not at their tables.

Reservations for the Brauhaus Schmitz Oktoberfest can be made using Resy. Choose the date and time you want to attend next, look for where it says "Oktoberfest," then click the "Book Now" button.

The limit is six people per table. When booking, you'll pay $20 per person in advance, and that reservation charge will be applied toward your final bill.

The weekend fun will include plenty of German food and beer of course, but also live accordion music, a liter lift and a beer puppet game.

Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20

Friday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 27

Minimum $20 per person

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

