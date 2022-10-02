More Health:

October 02, 2022

Listeria outbreak linked to Old Europe brie and camembert cheese

A recall has been issued for products sold by Old Europe Cheese, which are found in stores nationwide including Whole Foods and Giant Foods

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Listeria
Listeria cheese recall Courtesy of/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A listeria outbreak spanning 6 states, including New Jersey, has been linked to cheese sold by Old Europe Cheese, Inc., found in many grocery stores. Old Europe issued a voluntary recall on Sept. 30 of all brie and camembert products distributed between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 with "Best By" dates through Dec. 14, 2022.

A listeria outbreak has been linked to brie and camembert cheeses sold by the Michigan-based company Old Europe Cheese, Inc., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).  

Old Europe issued a voluntary recall on Sept. 30 of all brie and camembert products with "Best By" dates through Dec. 14, 2022. The products were distributed between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28, 2022, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

MORE: Formula may be right for infants, but experts warn that toddlers don't need it

The outbreak has caused 6 illnesses and 5 hospitalizations across 6 states, according to the CDC. One of the illnesses was in New Jersey.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the Listeria monocytogenes germ, which usually occurs after eating contaminated food. 

The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually begin 2 weeks after consuming food contaminated with listeria, but can occur as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Infected people who are not pregnant may experience symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches.

Symptoms of the disease for pregnant women usually only include fever, fatigue and muscle aches. It can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, and serious illness or death in newborns.

The contaminated cheese was sold by Old Europe under a variety of brand names, including Black Bear, Good & Gather and Trader Joe, among others. The product was sold at many stores, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop and Whole Foods.

Consumers who have the contaminated cheese in their possession are urged not to eat it and to throw it away, and to call their healthcare providers if symptoms of listeria occur. The CDC encourages people who had the cheese to clean refrigerators, surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with the product 

Investigators are working to determine whether there are additional contaminated products. Consumers can visit the FDA and CDC websites for full details on the recalled products.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Listeria New Jersey Illness United States Cheese Whole Foods CDC Outbreaks

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Adult Health

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Children's Health

Children with head lice can remain in school, new AAP guidelines say
Head lice school

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks
Fletcher_Cox_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese95.jpg

Food & Drink

Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
Sonny's Famous Steaks Tripadvisor

Food & Drink

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den closing block party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved