More Health:

November 22, 2022

Omicron-specific boosters offer better protection than original COVID-19 vaccine, data shows

Yet, some scientists say the benefits are modest at best

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID-19 Omicron Boosters Karen Schiely/USA TODAY NETWORK

The new COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron subvariants are more effective at preventing infections than the original vaccines, real-world data shows. But some scientists say the benefits are modest at best.

The new COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron subvariants are more effective at preventing infections than the original vaccines, according to the first real-world data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

The new bivalent boosters from Pfizer and Moderna were designed to target two omicron subvariants and the original coronavirus strain, in hopes of preventing a COVID-19 surge this winter. The data shows they outperform the original vaccine, but don't completely prevent infections. 

The CDC report is based on data from more than 360,000 adults who were tested for COVID-19 after developing symptoms between Sept. 14 and Nov. 11. The omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 were the dominant strains at the time. 

Of the 121,687 people who tested positive for COVID-19, only 5% had received the bivalent booster. Another 24% were unvaccinated and 72% had received several doses of the original vaccine. 

Still, only 11.3% of the U.S. population has received an omicron-specific booster shot, according to CDC data. That pales in comparison to the 68.7% that has completed the primary series. 

Overall, the omicron-specific booster shots better prevented infections among people of all age groups. But they offered the best protection to people who waited longer to get the booster after having received the original vaccine or their last booster shot. 

Here's how effective the omicron-specific booster shots were based on a person's age and the time since their last dose of the original vaccine:

Time since last COVID shot Ages 18-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65+ 
 2-3 months30% 31% 28% 
 8+ months56% 48% 43% 

Previous studies have shown that waiting longer between COVID-19 vaccine doses can lead to higher antibody levels. 

Dr. Francesca Beaudoin, a clinical epidemiologist at Brown University, told The Washington Post that the benefits of the omicron-specific vaccine are real, but modest at best. She said the study's findings are "underwhelming" and leave more questions to be answered, including how effective the updated booster is against preventing severe disease compared to the original vaccine, and what the goal is for the new booster. 

Dr. Ofer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children's Hospital, had a similar assessment. He told NBC News that the new booster shots' effectiveness isn't "stellar." But he said it is "something," noting it outperforms the original vaccine formulation. 

The CDC currently recommends that people age 5 and older get an updated booster at least 2 months after their last dose. People who recently have had COVID-19 are advised to delay their booster shots until they are no longer sick or in isolation. They also may consider delaying it for 3 months after infection depending on their risk factors for severe illness. 

Earlier studies from Pfizer and Moderna showed the effectiveness of their update boosters in a laboratory setting. But this was the first to show how they perform in the real world. Both companies'  omicron-specific boosters were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in late August without any data from human clinical trials.

The study has several limitations, including potential bias in the self-reporting of vaccination status and the underreporting of previous COVID-19 infections.

Some experts have raised concerns that the boosters are good at targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 strains, but that it is not clear whether they protect against the new subvariants, BQ.1.1 and BQ.1, that are now on the rise in the U.S. But many say they should provide at least some protection against the new subvariants.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Research Pfizer Coronavirus Studies Moderna Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A female doctor sits at her desk and chats to an elderly female patient

Why it’s time for the health care industry to start using plain language
Purchased - an older woman smiling in the park during the fall

11 common health concerns for people over 65

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

SEPTA rider struck by stray bullet while riding bus in Frankford, police say
SEPTA bus shooting

Home Ownership

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Parenting

Parents' words carry weight when discussing obesity with their children
Parenting Obesity Talk

Eagles

Eagles to debut black helmets with all-black uniforms against Packers
Eagles-Black-Helmet.jpg

Shopping

Express Edit store on Walnut Street offers personalized shopping experience
Express Edit Walnut Street Philadelphia

Performances

Broadway's Tina Turner musical opens at the Academy of Music
Tina Turner musical

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved