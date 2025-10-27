Once on the trade block, and after taking a pay cut, Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is having a career season

In March, a month after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, it appeared that their postseason leader in catches and receiving yards wouldn't be back in 2025.

Despite catching more passes and having more receiving yards in the playoffs than A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, veteran tight end Dallas Goedert appeared primed to become another victim of the team's offseason purse-tightening that had resulted in the free-agent departures of Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Isaiah Rodgers and others.

Goedert had missed seven games in the regular season and caught just two touchdowns, the fewest of his seven-year career. His initial 2025 price tag of about $14 million didn't mesh with the team's plan to cut spending for the upcoming season.

Goedert was on the trading block, and after a few weeks of uncertainty leading into the NFL Draft, he finally agreed to a paycut to stay with the team for one more season.

Fast forward to eight games through this year, and either coincidentally or ironically or both, Goedert has been the team's best touchdown producer and a spark plug for an erratic pass offense that has battled throes of inconsistency.

Not surprisingly, Goedert caught two more touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants that marked the offense's most consistent showing of the season. Goedert now has seven touchdown catches – a career best, two more touchdowns than his past two seasons combined, and about 23 percent of his career total.

Almost halfway through the season, Goedert is actually tied for the NFL lead in touchdown catches with Lions star wide receiver Amon Ra-St. Brown. He's one of three NFL tight ends who have at least six touchdown catches, with Tucker Kraft (Packers) and Jake Ferguson (Cowboys) right behind him with six.

Sunday, after all, was the annual "National Tight Ends Day" across the league.

"Yeah, that might have been a reason they tried to get me the ball in the red zone a little bit more," Goedert joked. "You always want to on National Tight End Day. You don't want your tight end not to be highlighted when they talk about this incredible holiday we get to enjoy."



For sure, as Kraft caught two on prime time Sunday night against the Steelers. The unofficial holiday founder, six-time Pro Bowler George Kittle of the 49ers, also caught a touchdown Sunday, as did premier tight ends Hunter Henry (Patriots) and David N'joku (Browns), along with upstart standout rookie Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns).

Without A.J. Brown, the Eagles needed Goedert's dependable hands and versatility, especially in the red zone.

After the Giants scored a touchdown to narrow the Eagles' lead to 14-10, Goedert capped the ensuing drive by catching a slant from Jalen Hurts around the 1-yard line and then falling into the end zone for the 6-yard touchdown. Goedert later slipped open on an RPO the Eagles have shown before, except instead of catching the ball in the flat, he caught the linebacker off guard with a vertical move to the end zone, where he reeled in another pass from Hurts for a 17-yard score.

"I think he's a hell of a player," Hurts said, and then repeated it for emphasis. "He's a big-time target and in the sense he's due, he's due. He does a lot of dirty work in this offense. And we've had a lot of different opportunities that we've always had within, I guess Nick [Sirianni] and the OCs that have come over time that just haven't got called.

"So some of those things are getting called and he's taking advantage of those opportunities and I think [offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo] has a really good feel in the red zone.”

The Eagles needed it, with Brown sidelined and with a rushing attack finally giving the Eagles a complement to their play-action pass game – which, by the way, Goedert is also a major component of because of his blocking acumen.

For all the criticism Patullo has taken in his first season as the play caller, his red-zone schemes have been effective and innovative, and centered on Goedert's versatility.

Six of Goedert's seven touchdowns have come in the red zone, including a flip from Hurts from a Tush Push formation Week 3 against Tampa Bay, followed by a newly implemented shovel pass from Hurts later against the Bucs for another touchdown.

This beauty in the Week 6 loss to the Giants might have been the most creative Goedert touchdown to date:





Goedert said Patullo's tinkering with the red-zone offense has led to more opportunities for him, which has led to more success.