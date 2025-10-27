Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 8, Eagles vs. Giants

In their Week 8 win over the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles played 59 snaps on offense and 52 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 55 snaps: Jalen Hurts

• 4 snaps: Tanner McKee



Notes: Hurts didn't have to put the offense on his back like he did against the Vikings Week 7, but he had another very good game, completing 15 of 20 passes for 179 yards, 4 TDs, and 0 INTs. On the season, Hurts has now thrown for 15 TDs, run for 5 TDs, and has only been picked off once.

Running back

• 35 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 16 snaps: Tank Bigsby

• 8 snaps: Will Shipley

Notes: Through the first seven games Barkley's long rush of the season was for 18 yards. On the second play of the game on Sunday he ripped off a 65-yard TD. He finished with 14 carries for 150 yards (10.7 YPC). Four of his 15 rushes were 10+ yards. They went for 65, 10, 12, and 28 yards, in chronological order.

Bigsby got his first extended action in the regular offense, and he didn't disappoint. He had 9 carries for 104 yards (11.6 YPC). Bigsby has struggled fielding kickoffs, and he was benched as a returner, but when you just hand the ball to him he makes plays.

Shipley had 3 carries for 2 yards, but he gave the Eagles good field position twice after kick returns of 41 and 32 yards.

Wide receiver

• 53 snaps: DeVonta Smith

• 42 snaps: Jahan Dotson

• 26 snaps: Darius Cooper



• 9 snaps: John Metchie



• 5 snaps: Xavier Gipson



Notes: Smith was the go-to guy in the passing offense with A.J. Brown sidelined (hamstring). Nine of Hurts' 20 pass attempts went Smith's way. No surprise there. Smith finished with 6 catches for 84 yards.

Dotson Moss'd a guy the Giants signed off the Jets' practice squad this week. That play put a comfortable game out of reach.

Gipson had a play run for him on a quasi jet sweep that went for 3 yards. Cooper had one ball come his way, and he drew a defensive pass interference call.

Tight end

• 37 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 36 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



• 9 snaps each: Kylen Granson, Cameron Latu

Notes: Goedert had 3 catches for 28 yards and 2 TDs. He now has 7 TD receptions on the season, two more than his previous career high of 5. He has quietly been a great player this season.

Offensive line

• 59 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen

• 55 snaps each: Landon Dickerson, Brett Toth, Lane Johnson



• 14 snaps: Fred Johnson



• 4 snaps each: Drew Kendall, Matt Pryor



Notes: Toth made a bunch of impressive blocks in this game. He had a few reach blocks in which he sealed defenders inside and opened up lanes to the outside. He also buried a Giants defensive back on a screen pass. I'll be interested in getting a look at the All-22 of him this week. This was clearly the best game of his career.

Overall, the line played like crap in the Eagles' Week 6 loss in New Jersey. They were more physical on Sunday, and seemed to play with pride, as they consistently moved Giants linemen off the line of scrimmage in the run game.

This group pretty badly needs the bye week to heal up.

Edge defenders

• 37 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 31 snaps: Josh Uche

• 26 snaps: Patrick Johnson

Notes: Hunt was getting pressure on Jaxson Dart all day, but wasn't able to finish, until he finally got a sack late in the third quarter. Hunt had a pick-six Week 7 in Minnesota, and he was consistently in the Giants backfield all day Week 8. NextGen stats had Hunt down for 9 pressures:

He is starting to pop.

Uche nearly had a strip sack, but it was ruled that Dart's arm was "moving forward."

Johnson created some pressure as well, leading to sacks for his teammates.

The Eagles came into this game with only three healthy edge defenders. They're going to get some reinforcements soon, after Nolan Smith and Brandon Graham re-join the 53-man roster. We'll see if Howie Roseman also adds another edge guy at the trade deadline.

Interior defensive line

• 43 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 27 snaps each: Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo

• 10 snaps: Byron Young



• 7 snaps: Ty Robinson

Notes: Carter, Davis and Ojomo all had sacks. Ojomo leads the team with 4 sacks. Davis now has 3 sacks, equalling his total from last season (regular season plus playoffs). This group is really beginning to play better as well.

Linebacker

• 45 snaps: Zack Baun



• 33 snaps: Nakobe Dean

• 21 snaps: Jihaad Campbell



• 7 snaps each: Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon



Notes: Baun led the team in tackles (6), as usual, and he added a sack.

Dean out-snapped Campbell by a significant margin. Unfortunately, we likely won't get to talk to Vic Fangio this week to find out his reasoning, since the Eagles don't have a game Week 9.

Cornerback and safety

• 45 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba



• 42 snaps: Kelee Ringo



• 8 snaps: Parry Nickerson

• 7 snaps each: Sydney Brown, Marcus Epps, Mac McWilliams

Notes: Ringo started, and had maybe his best game of the season. Ringo cut his dreads this week. NBC Philly's Dave Zangaro told me in the press box that Ringo told him during the week that it's easier for him to turn his head now, lol.

Epps had two big hits in garbage time.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: RB Saquon Barkley: Finally!

🌟🌟: C Brett Toth: The offensive line in general deserves recognition after a great bounce-back performance, and Toth was a surprise standout.

✨: EDGE Jalyx Hunt: The Eagles can use more depth on the edge, but maybe they don't need to trade hefty draft capital for one with the way that Hunt is playing and reinforcements on the way?

Game ball 🏈

Week 1, vs. Cowboys: Jalen Hurts Week 2, at Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba Week 3, vs. Rams: Jordan Davis Week 4, at Buccaneers: Quinyon Mitchell Week 5, vs. Broncos: DeVonta Smith Week 6, at Giants: Dallas Goedert Week 7, at Vikings: Jalen Hurts Week 8, vs. Giants: Saquon Barkley

