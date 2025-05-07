More Sports:

May 07, 2025

Report: Eagles likely to retain TE Dallas Goedert on reworked deal

Goedert was up for trade this offseason, but can still be an efficient receiver and blocker within the Eagles' offense.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Dallas-Goedert-NFC-Championship-Game-Eagles-Commanders-2025.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

It appears that Dallas Goedert will be sticking around.

Dallas Goedert will likely remain with the Philadelphia Eagles for his eighth season in 2025, according to a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"While not yet finalized, all signs point to a resolution with Goedert remaining in midnight green," McLane wrote. "He has been at the NovaCare Complex working out and participating in spring workouts, sources said."

Goedert had been available for trade for the better part of the 2025 offseason. He turned 30 in January, but he is still an efficient receiver and an asset as a blocker in the run game. He caught 42 passes for 496 yards and 2 TDs in 2024 across 10 regular-season games. In the playoffs, good things happened when the ball went Goedert's way, as he caught 17 passes on 20 targets for 215 yards (10.8 yards per target) and 1 TD, which happened to be the biggest offensive play of the day in the Wild Card Round against the Packers.

He led the team in receiving during the playoffs:

Eagles receiving - playoffs Rec Yards YPC TD 
Dallas Goedert 17 215 12.6 
DeVonta Smith 16 190 11.9 
A.J. Brown 12 163 13.6 
Saquon Barkley 13 75 5.8 
Jahan Dotson 53 17.7 


There's no question that the Eagles have a better offense when Goedert is healthy and playing.

The downside is that Goedert hasn't been able to stay healthy in recent seasons, and he missed seven games in 2024. He missed three games — and all but 3 snaps in another game — early in the season with a hamstring injury. He went on IR later in the year with a knee injury, missing four more games. He also missed three games in 2023 and five games in 2022. That's 15 games missed in the last three seasons.

Goedert was scheduled to make $14 million in 2025, and the Eagles were never going to keep him on the roster at that number.

In the 2025 draft, the Eagles made 10 selections, and surprisingly, none of them were tight ends, despite it being one of the strongest tight end classes in recent memory. They did sign a pair of veteran tight ends in free agency in Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson.

To be determined if the Eagles and Goedert are working toward a short contract extension (perhaps through 2026?) or if he will take a straight pay cut.

Update: The Eagles and Goedert met at $10 million, with incentives, per McLane.

MORE: Eagles 2026 mock draft roundup

