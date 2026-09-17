Openings & Closings: Center City is getting a bathhouse while Manayunk is losing a beer garden

Bathhouse, the New York City-based wellness brand that offers restorative pool and sauna access, is opening a Philly location on Friday, Sept. 25.

Located in the Bellevue's former Tiffany & Co. space at 200 S. Broad St., the 36,000-square-foot facility will include three indoor pools of varying temperatures, three thermal rooms, an infrared sauna, steam room, cafe and other amenities.

Day passes to the amenities and different massage treatments for both individuals and couples are available to reserve online. Prices start at $29 but vary based on the date and time. Massages range between $149 for an individual full-body massage and $378 for a "couples pro massage."

Plans are already in motion to open an outdoor terrace on the third floor of the space with a pool, fourth sauna, lounge space and concessions area in early 2027, the company said Tuesday.

Jason Goodman, who co-founded Bathhouse in Brooklyn in 2019, called the new location an "urban oasis where Philadelphians can step into another world." The Center City location marks the brand's first foray outside of New York.

"Expanding to Philadelphia was an incredible opportunity for us," Goodman said in a statement. "We chose The Bellevue because it is central to the city’s cultural and commercial heart and because of its stunning beauty."

Bathhouse first announced that it would expand to Philadelphia in December. It will be open daily from 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Here are other announcements made by Philly businesses over the past couple of weeks:

Openings

4343 Main St., Manayunk

Opening Friday, Sept. 25

An underground BYOB omakase bar is preparing to open in Manayunk. Led by chef Tom LoMonte, the kitchen will offer a prix fixe menu of roughly 16 courses for $85 per person. The space is small, seating nine at its bar and 12 at its dining tables.



A menu of hand rolls and other à la carte items will be available to order Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 5-9 p.m. at the dining tables. Omakase will be offered these days starting at 6 p.m. by reservation only. On Fridays and Saturdays, the kitchen will only serve omakase from 6-9 p.m.

"I think the vibe is going to be a little more laid back than your usual omakase," LaMonte said in a statement. "Definitely more energetic, millennial vibes for sure."

1538 Pine St., Center City

Opening in October

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Gregg's of Philadelphia will open on Oct. 3 at 1528 Pine St. selling vintage and secondhand designer items.

Inconspicuously located on the corner of 16th and Pine streets, Gregg's is characterizing itself as a "select vintage, streetwear and secondhand designer" shop that will buy and trade items with customers daily.

900 N. 4th St., Northern Liberties

Opening by March

Owner Dan Martino will continue to expand his empire of homemade pies and coffees by opening his seventh Philadelphia location at the intersection of 4th and Poplar streets.

“I’ve been in love with this building for years,” Martino said on Instagram last week.

A zoning hearing is scheduled for January, and Martino hopes to have the shop open by Pi Day (March 14).

1700 N. 3rd St., North Philly

Targeted opening in November

Chef Chaz Brown, who starred on the TV show "Top Chef," will open a fast-casual Caribbean restaurant focusing on serving invasive seafood species, the Inquirer reported. Dishes will include lionfish, snakehead, green crab, and Chesapeake Bay blue catfish — when those are available.

Growing up in the Caribbean, Brown and his team began catching and cooking invasive species after finding that they were damaging local coral reefs and depleting the populations of other economically viable fish species, he told Wooder Ice.

The operation will be conducted out of a 900-square-foot space, focusing mostly on takeout. Seating will be available at the counter and on the building's covered patio.

These businesses also opened in the past few weeks:

• Toll Man Joe’s: 1141-43 Pine St., Center City

• Blank Street Coffee: 1801 Spruce St., Rittenhouse

• Call Your Mother Deli: 1500 Frankford Ave., Kensington

Closings

106 Jamestown Ave., Manayunk

Permanently closing Monday, Oct. 5

Provided Courtesy/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society PHS Pop Up Gardens will close its Manayunk location permanently on Oct. 5.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will pull the plug on its pop-up beer garden in Manayunk after six years in business, the organization announced last Wednesday. A farewell celebration will be held on its final day, including a final plant swap from 6-7 p.m.

PHS said in a statement the beer garden was always intended to be a temporary space and that the organization is "actively exploring and vetting" sites for similar ventures in the future.

"PHS's Pop Up Garden model has always been rooted in the idea of temporarily transforming spaces into welcoming neighborhood gathering places that bring people together through gardening, connection and community," the organization said in a statement. “PHS is grateful for the opportunity to have called Manayunk home for an extended period and is proud of what the garden has meant to the neighborhood."

A six-story, 73-unit apartment building is proposed to take over the site, but the plan faces opposition from the community and could struggle to get approval from the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment, the Inquirer reported.

Until it closes, PHS Manayunk will be open from 5-10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 5-11 p.m. Thursdays; noon-12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon-9 p.m. on Sundays.

707 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem

Closing this fall

Two years after being sold to Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties for $27.5 million, Bucks County's first mall will begin ordering the last of its remaining stores to vacate the space before demolition work is slated to begin in December.

AMC 24 movie theater, Boscov's and Barnes & Noble will remain at the property after the mall's closure. Plans for the future of the site from the property owners haven't been made public.