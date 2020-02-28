More Health:

February 28, 2020

South Philly building owner pulls plug on Safehouse opioid overdose prevention site

Nonprofit Safehouse will need to seek new location for facility

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Opioids
Safehouse canceled Street View/Google

Nonprofit organization Safehouse will no longer open an opioid overdose prevention site inside South Philadelphia's Constitution Health Plaza, at Broad and McKean streets. Community resistance to the project mounted after the location was announced with limited neighborhood input.

The owner of Constitution Health Plaza in South Philadelphia abruptly canceled plans to lease space for Safehouse's opioid overdose prevention site, following intense community backlash after the announcement of .

Plans for the nonprofit to launch the facility, the first of its kind in the United States, unraveled quickly following a heated press conference Wednesday morning. The overdoes prevention site – or OPS – had anticipated opening as soon as next week.

Many in the neighborhood surrounding the Constitution Health Plaza building, a multipurpose facility at Broad and McKean streets, were caught off guard by the announcement. Minimal input was sought from the neighborhood and the process was criticized by elected officials who felt their constituents were not adequately informed or included.

Safehouse agreed to delay the opening of the OPS for further public discussion, but the plan was ultimately tabled when the property owner backed out.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement late Thursday.

"After Safehouse voluntarily delayed its opening so it could focus on meeting with the community, the building owner alerted the city that he was no longer interested in moving forward with the lease," Kenney said. "In light of this development and the strong concerns voiced over the past two days, it’s clear that no site will open imminently. I am glad that this will allow Safehouse more time to examine its options, and to engage the community. It will allow those with concerns more time to get answers."

Constitution Health Plaza released the following statement about its decision to cancel the lease:

The opioid crisis continues to devastate our nation, our city and the South Philadelphia neighborhood we call home.

We made the original decision to provide space to Safehouse to play a positive role in providing an innovative way to bring needed services to those suffering from addiction. As one of the largest institutions in our community, we felt we had a responsibility to do something to save lives.

Our vision for Constitution Health Plaza has always been to serve as a gateway to South Philadelphia, providing premier health care services to our community. Our relationship with our tenants and neighborhood is the key to achieving that goal.

We believe in the good intentions of all involved – on both sides of this issue – and want to thank you for your honest communications with us over the past few days.

We want you to know that we have listened. We apologize. And we want to ensure open lines of communication moving forward.

We want to thank Mayor Kenney and Safehouse for their work in seeking to find new ways to tackle the opioid epidemic.

The decision marks a blow to the OPS concept in Philadelphia. Advocates of the facility waited more than a year for the federal court system to decide on its legality, and they have argued that the OPS will be a life-saving venue for those struggling with opioid addiction, as well as providing opportunities for medical professionals to guide people toward resources to get clean. 

It had been widely expected that Safehouse would attempt to find a location in Kensington, where much of the opioid addiction epidemic in Philadelphia is concentrated.

Neighborhood opposition to the OPS stems from fears that the facility will introduce crime, litter and increased police activity to the area, both during and outside its hours of operation. While city officials say they developed a safety plan to address some of these concerns, the lack of community involvement in South Philadelphia site and rapid timeline made it difficult for residents to envision a safe environment.

There is no immediate plan to open the OPS at an alternative location in the city at this time. In the future, Safehouse will likely have to engage in a more detailed campaign to inform the community of its plans and assuage concerns about how it could negatively affect the neighborhood.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Opioids South Philly Overdoses Philadelphia Neighborhoods Heroin Communities

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 draft: Trade up, trade back, or stay put?
022720HowieRoseman

Memorials

Sculptor seeks backing to create Kobe Bryant memorial statue in Lower Merion
Kobe Bryant Marra Statue

Addiction

Juul pitches locked e-cigarette that blocks underage users
Juul Age Lock FDA

Sixers

Richardson questions Sixers' 'heart,' Brown critical of team after loss to Cavs
16_Josh_Richardson_76ersvsCeltics_Sixers_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Lucy the Elephant to offer chance to book stay in Margate landmark via AirBnB
Lucy the Elephant Airbnb

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 28-March 1
Philadelphia Flower Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved