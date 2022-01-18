More Health:

January 18, 2022

Federal website to order free COVID tests is live; Here's how to get them

Each household initially will be limited to four kits

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID at-home tests Medakit Ltd./Unsplash

The federal government has launched a website, covidtests.gov, where people can order four free COVID-19 rapid test kits. The Medakit brand pictured above may not be the type people receive.

Finding at-home COVID-19 tests has been a nearly impossible task since the omicron surge at the holidays. Now, households can get four free tests from the federal government. 

The government website where the test kits can be ordered – covidtests.gov – began operating Tuesday as part of a "beta phase," according to the White House. A full rollout will occur Wednesday. 

The Biden Administration has promised to distribute 1 billion free test kits nationwide to address the challenges Americans have experienced in accessing COVID-19 testing. 

Here is everything you need to know to get your test kits.

What information is needed to order free tests?

The free COVID-19 test are available at covidtests.gov. People must provide their names and shipping addresses to receive them. No credit card information is necessary because there will not be any shipping fees tacked onto orders, the website says. 

Initially, each U.S. residential address will be limited to four rapid tests – even if more people live at the address.

How long will delivery take?

Most tests will be delivered via the U.S. Postal Service and take at least 7-12 days to arrive from the time the order is placed. Shipments to Alaska, Hawaii, Army Post Offices, Fleet Post Offices and Diplomatic Post Offices will be sent through Priority Mail and will arrive in 1-3 days.

Because it could take more than a week for the tests to arrive, federal officials advise people to order the tests now. Don't wait until becoming sick or being exposed to the coronavirus to order them.

Can you track your delivery?

Yes. People may request email notification of shipping updates. Each order also comes with a tracking number that can be used to check the status of the delivery at USPS.com.

Which rapid test will I get?

People can not specify the brand that they will receive. Each brand being distributed is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is capable of detecting the omicron variant, currently the dominant form of COVID-19 in the U.S. 

All tests will come with detailed instructions. ECRI, a patient safety group based in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, recently ranked at-home COVID-19 test based on how easy they are to use.

When and how often should you test?

Anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should test five days after exposure or as soon as symptoms develop, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If people develop symptoms, they should quarantine until a negative test confirms that they do not have COVID-19.

People who test positive using an at-home test are advised to follow the CDC's isolation guidance and communicate the results to their health care providers. They will report the results to the state health department.

People who test negative are advised to test again with at least 24 hours in between tests.

Can you free tests elsewhere?

Private insurers are now required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home, rapid tests a month for each insured person. People can buy the tests and then request reimbursement from their health insurance provider. Be sure to save those receipts.

The new federal rule is not retroactive, officials said. Only tests purchased since Saturday, Jan. 15 will be covered.

People who have Medicare or lack insurance will need to go through covidtests.gov or find community health centers offering free testing.

Some pharmacy locations and Federal Emergency Management Agency-backed sites offer free testing. Philadelphia residents can use the city's COVID testing finder to identify nearby sites. 

FEMA also has opened a testing site at the William Cibotti Recreation Center in Southwest Philadelphia. People who get tested there will receive a PCR test, which are more accurate but the results are not rapid.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Coronavirus Testing

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman looking out a snowy window

How to stay sober and sane when you have cabin fever
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2022 mock draft, version 1.0
011722TreylonBurks

Entertainment

Bowling, music, and more at Philly's newest entertainment destination
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Bowling

Development

5-story apartment building proposed next to Barcade in Fishtown
Fishtown Barcade Apartments

Alternative Medicine

CBD and cannabis products for skincare are growing in popularity, but experts say more research is needed
CBD oil

Lifestyle

Wordle, the viral daily word game, is harder than it looks; here's how to play
Wordle

Family-Friendly

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved