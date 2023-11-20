More News:

November 20, 2023

Pennsylvania politicians seek permanent protections for women who come from out of state seeking abortions

A bill that would codify from Gov. Wolf's 2022 executive order passed in the state House, but it is unlikely to succeed in the Republican-controlled Senate

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Government Abortion
Pa House Abortion Bill GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS; USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect women who come to the state seeking abortions from being prosecuted where they live. Above, is a file photo from an abortion-rights protest in Erie on May 3, 2022.

A bill that would prohibit Pennsylvania courts from cooperating with other states' prosecutions of people who violate their anti-abortion laws passed the state House 117-86 last week.

House Bill 1786, co-sponsored by state Reps. Mary Jo Daley (D-Montgomery), and Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester), would codify an executive order issued by then-Gov. Tom Wolf in 2022 that protects people who come to Pennsylvania seeking reproductive health care from being penalized by their home states.

MORE: Abortion-rights victories in recent elections leave opponents scrambling for new strategies for 2024

"Access to safe and legal abortion is a serious issue for millions of Americans," Daley, who is chair of the Pa. women's health caucus, said in a statement following the House vote. "With this legislation, we are sending a clear message that Pennsylvania will not be bullied by these states and their attempts to control other people's bodies."  

Shusterman added that women are afraid. "Since the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, an alarming number of states have enacted total or near total bans on abortion because of this decision," Shusterman said. "While we cannot prevent other states from criminalizing abortion, what we can do is protect individuals seeking and providing reproductive healthcare services here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice said Alabama could not use conspiracy laws to prosecute those who help women leave the state for abortions. The DOJ said in its statement of interest filed in Alabama that the U.S. Constitution protects the right to travel to engage in lawful conduct, which would include abortion in a state where it is legal.

Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate for consideration, where it is unlikely to advance. 

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kim Lyons for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.

Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Read more Government Abortion Pennsylvania House of Representatives Bills Legislature Legislation

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA Transit Police poised to strike Monday afternoon as deadline passes for contract deal
SEPTA-transit-police-strike-11202023.png

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Children's Health

Cancer death rate among kids and teens has declined by 24%, CDC says
Childhood cancer rates

Food & Drink

The Lunar Inn, a popular Port Richmond bar and restaurant, to close after five years in business
lunar-inn-port-richmond.11182023.jpg

Phillies

Do the Phillies have their high-priced starting rotation set now?
Phillies-Aaron-Nola-112023_USAT

Holidays

Adventure Aquarium to celebrate the holidays with world's tallest underwater Christmas tree
adventure aquarium christmas underwater

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved