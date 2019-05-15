Pa. high school administrators suspended after senior prank involving live chickens, toilet paper wreaks havoc

Two Pennsylvania high school administrators and an adviser were placed on paid administrative leave after a senior prank went a bit too far for some teachers.

Shikellamy School District, located in Northumberland County, allows its high school students to execute a senior prank, a custom in high schools across the country, as long as the prank is supervised by the administration.

According to school district superintendent Tom Scholvin, the principal, vice-principal and senior class adviser at the school were supposed to supervise the students’ prank last week, per the Daily Item.

But on Friday morning, when hallways were littered with toilet paper, desks were flipped, paperwork was destroyed, and two live chickens were running through classrooms, teachers weren’t pleased.

“We had some very upset teachers because this is their place of employment,” Scholvin told the Daily Item. “They took it to heart.”

The administrators will have the opportunity to defend their actions during a hearing next week, according to the newspaper, to ensure “the due process rights of public workers are protected”.

After the hearing, Scholvin and attorney Mike Levine will make a recommendation to the school board on dealing with the administrators.

With both the principal and vice-principal both on leave, Scholvin is currently in charge of the high school, per the Daily Item.

According to a school board member, the chickens were unharmed.

