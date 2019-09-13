More Culture:

September 13, 2019

In case you've ever wondered, these are the best wines to pair with tailgate foods

A wine specialist shared recommendations on what to drink with pizza, wings and potato skins

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fried chicken pairs best with Champagne Photo by Léo Roza/on Unsplash

According to a wine specialist, fried chicken and Champagne go really well together.

Beer may reign supreme at tailgates, but if the shortage of White Claw is any indicator, people are willing to branch out from their go-to brew.

Dare we suggest wine as an alternative Sunday Funday drink of choice? Let's not forget an Eagles red blend was created to celebrate the Super Bowl LII victory, so obviously wine and football DO go together.

Maybe you're more of a wine drinker in general. Whatever the case, if you're choosing wine over beer this Eagles season, we can help you pick which bottle to buy.

PhillyVoice got advice from Drew Cottle, wine specialist for Fine Wine & Good Spirits, on what wine pairs best with popular tailgate snacks.

Use this knowledge on Sunday, or tuck it away for now until you want to feel extra fancy on your couch with takeout.

Pepperoni Pizza and Chianti

Recommendations:

Bogle Old Vine California ($10.99)
Matane Primitivo Puglia 2018 ($11.99)
Castello di Verrazzano Chianti Classico DOCG ($17.99)

Buffalo Wings and Riesling

Recommendations:

Dr. Konstantin Frank's Semi-Dry Riesling 2017 ($16.99)
Loosen Dr. L Mosel Riesling Germany ($12.99)

BBQ Wings and Rosé

Recommendations:

Centine Rosé Toscana 2018 ($9.99)
14 Hands Rosé Columbia Valley ($11.99)

Fried Chicken and Champagne

Recommendations:

Champagne Moutard Grande Cuvee Brut NV ($29.99)
Gruet Brut Sparking Wine New Mexico ($16.99)
Menage a Trois Gold California ($13.99)
Domaine Vocoret et Fils Chablis 2017 ($27.99)

Hummus, Veggies and Pinot Grigio

Recommendations:

Cantina Zaccagnini ($14.99)
King Estate Pinot Gris Willamette Valley ($21.99)

Potato Skins and Sparkling Wine or Chardonnay

Recommendations:

House Wine Brut Bubbles NV Can ($5.49)
Kendall Jackson Avant Unoaked Chardonnay California ($15.99, but on sale in September for $12.99)

