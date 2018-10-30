More Sports:

October 30, 2018

The Palestra’s court is now branded with the name of an Australian financial firm

Penn’s iconic venue is partnering with Macquarie Group

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Penn The Palestra
Palestra Matt Slocum/AP

A look inside The Palestra on the University of Pennsylvania's campus.

Penn has long succeeded in keeping modern sports’ fascination with branding sports arenas away from its storied facilities, but on Tuesday the Palestra tepidly stepped into the 21st century.

RELATED: Penn alum among victims in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting | Former Penn coach Jerome Allen pleads guilty to accepting bribe while coaching Quakers

The school’s athletics department announced the Palestra's court will bear the name of Macquarie Group, a global financial firm based in Australia.

The court branding is part of what the Daily Pennsylvanian reports is a multi-year corporate sponsorship agreement. The court will be called "Macquarie Court at the Palestra":

That’s not the most elegant name for the floor of The Cathedral of Basketball, but that's what it'll be.

The venue itself, regarded as one of college basketball's elite facilities, will continue to be called the Palestra, the name the venue has worn since its opening in 1927.

Penn's men's basketball team is scheduled to play its home opener there on Nov. 9 against Rice.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Penn The Palestra University City Franklin Field Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

NFL

NFL trade deadline recap: Eagles acquire Golden Tate, Redskins land Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
103018_Golden-Tate-2_usat

Halloween

Everyone and their dog is dressing as Gritty for Halloween
gritty flyers mascot game

Restaurants

Exhibit joined by Philly's first Vietnamese coffee roaster pop-up
Vietnamese coffee

Eagles

Updated Eagles 2019 draft picks (after the Golden Tate trade)
042618_NFL-Draft-Stage_usat

Women's Health

Same-sex couple each carried baby boy thanks to innovative fertility doctors
10292018_coulters_dallas_FB

Memorials

Penn alum among victims in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Jerry Rabinowitz

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.