More Health:

March 20, 2021

The pandemic is causing adults to have more nightmares: Here's how you can make them stop

Health officials dubbed the phenomenon 'Quarandreaming'

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Sleep
COVID-19 Nightmares Ivan Oboleninov/Pexels.com

Nightmares are increasing among adults as the pandemic continues. Experts say keeping strong sleep hygiene, keeping cool and checking your medications could help limit nightmares.

While scientists understand the importance of sleeping , they are less certain of the purpose of dreaming. 

Some say it's a way of confronting subconscious emotional turmoil or processing and storing memories, others say it's a form of fight or flight training or even inspiration, Healthline said. Whatever the reason, dreams can tell you a lot about what you're focused on, worried about or excited for.

Experts say the stress of the past year, combined with pandemic-caused sleep schedule changes are causing an increase in nightmares among adults, CNN reported.

"This is something that we've seen in other traumatic events that occur around the world and in our country," Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California said. "So the fact that we're having more nightmares during this pandemic doesn't surprise me."

Nightmares are often linked to times of national stress or military veterans experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome or PTSD. Studies and reports show that disturbing dreams increased after 9/11, as well as among nurses during the Ebola outbreak in Guinea, West Africa. The coronavirus pandemic has had a similar psychological impact on people around the world. 

Without a commute or set schedule, people's sleep schedule also took a dive. More people are staying up later in the evening and sleep in later in the morning, which leads to a deeper, longer stage of REM sleep. This can be a breeding ground for nightmares, as your brain processes the stress and anxiety of the pandemic.

"When you're getting more REM during stressful times, you get more REM nightmares. We're calling this phenomenon 'quaradreaming,'" clinical psychologist and sleep specialist Michael Breus said.

Deirdre Barrett, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School, surveyed people through an online quiz that showed many people are having disaster-related dreams, such as tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and mass shootings.

Another common theme is dreaming about getting the virus, forgetting to wear a face mask, and getting coughed on by strangers. 

"People who are sheltering at home alone will dream that they've been locked up in prison, or one woman was sent to Mars by herself to establish the first one-person Mars colony," Barrett said to the Harvard Gazette

This phenomenon hit frontline workers hard as well. A study out of the National Center for Biotechnology Information monitored 100 nurses in China and found 45% of them experienced nightmares, as well as anxiety and depression. 

Health care workers on the frontlines reported trauma nightmares about losing patients, trying to get a patient hooked up to a respirator or the machines and equipment failing. 

How to reduce nightmares

People who experience nightmares that lead to feelings of hopelessness and depression should talk to their health care provider or a mental health professional. It could be a sign of depression or anxiety.

You should check your thermostat before going to sleep. Being too warm while you're sleeping can prime you for nightmares and make your sleep more fragmented. Getting consistent nightmares when you are cold could be linked to anxiety or depression. 

People should also check the prescriptions they take. Certain medications can cause nightmares and even hallucinations, Rebecca Robbins, an associate scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston who studies sleep, said to CNN.

Blood pressure medicine, antihistamines, antidepressants, sleeping aids, statins and others are linked to nightmares. Drinking alcohol and taking barbiturates can exacerbate disturbing dreams.

Establishing a stronger sleep schedule can help stop nightmares as well. When people inconsistently stay up late or sleep in early, it can mess up the body's circadian rhythm. This can impact the body's hormones, temperature, eating, digestion and sleep-wake cycle and ultimately lead to an increased risk for heart disease, ulcers, depression, obesity and cancers.

Sleeping in or staying up late on the weekends can be rough on your heart as well. A study found that changing your sleep-wake time by 90 minutes — both at night or in the morning — can double your risk for cardiovascular disease. 

WebMD said visualizing what you want to dream about as you fall asleep can actually cause you to control your dreams as well. 

Practicing good sleep hygiene overall can prep your brain to have better dreams. Things like staying off your screens two hours before bed, taking warm baths, practicing yoga and stretching can rid the brain of anxiety and stress before bed.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Sleep Philadelphia Sleep Study Sleeping Dreams

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 players who make sense for the Eagles after the first wave of NFL free agency
031921AdoreeJackson

Addiction

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher to quit smoking
Smoking during pandemic

Hate Groups

Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states with most white supremacist activity in 2020, ADL finds
ADL 2020 report

Eagles

Carson Wentz talks Jalen Hurts, his alleged trade demand and being a bad teammate
Carson-Wentz-Colts_031821

Social Media

Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton, 13, gets cyberbullied after posting photo in Wentz's Colts jersey
Giovanni Eagles Carson Wentz

Food & Drink

Virtual panel with women restaurateurs to be accompanied by takeout food and drink
Philadelphia Women in Food panel

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved