Process begins to repeal legislation to build 76ers arena in Center City months after team scrapped plans

City Council began the process of repealing legislation for a 76ers arena in Center City on Thursday — two months after the team abruptly abandoned plans in favor of building a new venue in South Philly.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1st) started rescinding the bill package, which was debated for more than two years before it was approved in December. A few weeks later, the team announced it reached a deal with Comcast Spectacor to jointly build a new structure at the sports complex.

Thursday's ordinances will need to move through committee before heading back to council for a final repeal vote. The initial legislation included a $60 million benefits agreement with the Chinatown community, a neighborhood improvement district, a tax increment financing arrangement and a zoning overlay.

The package passed 12-5 during a contentious meeting on Dec. 19 that included a sit-in protest. Many criticized the project for its impact on the nearby Chinatown neighborhood, saying it would displace residents and bring heavy traffic to the area. The new deal calls for a joint investment from the Sixers and Comcast Spectacor to revitalize Market East.

The new arena will open by 2031, if not earlier, and also be the home of the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sixers and Comcast Spectacor are also making a push for a WNBA team.