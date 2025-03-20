More News:

March 20, 2025

Process begins to repeal legislation to build 76ers arena in Center City months after team scrapped plans

The package was debated for more than two years before it was approved in December. Weeks later, the 76ers said they were staying in South Philly.

By Michaela Althouse
Mayor Cherelle Parker and Councilmember Mark Squilla kicked off the process to repeal the legislation for a 76ers arena in Center City. The existing arena in South Philly, above, will be replaced with a new structure.

City Council began the process of repealing legislation for a 76ers arena in Center City on Thursday — two months after the team abruptly abandoned plans in favor of building a new venue in South Philly.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1st) started rescinding the bill package, which was debated for more than two years before it was approved in December. A few weeks later, the team announced it reached a deal with Comcast Spectacor to jointly build a new structure at the sports complex. 

MORE: Penn Museum to return 19th century skull of Indigenous child to tribe leaders in Maine

Thursday's ordinances will need to move through committee before heading back to council for a final repeal vote. The initial legislation included a $60 million benefits agreement with the Chinatown community, a neighborhood improvement district, a tax increment financing arrangement and a zoning overlay. 

The package passed 12-5 during a contentious meeting on Dec. 19 that included a sit-in protest. Many criticized the project for its impact on the nearby Chinatown neighborhood, saying it would displace residents and bring heavy traffic to the area. The new deal calls for a joint investment from the Sixers and Comcast Spectacor to revitalize Market East. 

The new arena will open by 2031, if not earlier, and also be the home of the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sixers and Comcast Spectacor are also making a push for a WNBA team

Michaela Althouse
