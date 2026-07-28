Passyunk Passeggiata brings $5 Peroni, food specials and late-night shopping to East Passyunk Avenue

Thursday nights on East Passyunk Avenue are getting a little livelier with Passyunk Passeggiata, a weekly event that combines restaurant specials, shopping discounts and live music with an evening stroll through one of South Philadelphia's busiest commercial corridors.

Held every Thursday through Aug. 27, the event begins at 5 p.m. and encourages attendees to explore more than 160 independently owned restaurants, bars, shops and service businesses along the avenue.

Participating restaurants and bars will offer $5 Peroni, along with food and drink specials priced under $10. Outdoor jazz performances will take place each week, adding live music throughout the neighborhood.

Retailers and service businesses will stay open later than usual with shopping discounts, giveaways, book and vinyl bins, merchandise and other special offers. The event takes its name from the Italian tradition of the passeggiata, an evening walk that brings people together to socialize and enjoy their community.

Participating businesses include Le Virtù, Pistolas Del Sur, Pub on Passyunk East, Triangle Tavern, Stogie Joe's Tavern, Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria, A Novel Idea, Tildie's Toy Box, Primitive Boutique and many more. An interactive map and a complete list of weekly specials are available on the East Passyunk Avenue website.

Every Thursday through Aug. 27

Beginning at 5 p.m.

East Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

Free to attend

Food, drinks and shopping are pay as you go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.