More News:

July 06, 2020

Iconic PECO building in Philly turning off crown lights until fall

Countdown on Center City skyscraper will mark first time going dark since 2009

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Skyscrapers
PECO Crown Lights Source/PECO

PECO will shut off the crown lights of its Center City Philadelphia building on July 7, 2020, as the platform undergoes system upgrades. The lights — and the familiar messages they share — will remain out until the fall, officials said.

A fixture of the Philadelphia panoramic will go dark for a few months starting Monday night as PECO begins a system upgrade on its crown light display, the company announced.

The 25-story building at 23rd and Market streets has displayed scrolling messages, often promoting Philadelphia community and nonprofit organizations, since 1976. The crown lights haven't been shut down since 2009.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon, PECO's crown lights will display a countdown until they officially go dark at 8 p.m. (It may or may not be the end of the world, generally speaking, but this countdown does not signify that, don't worry).

PECO officials explained explained that the crown light platform will undergo various system upgrades. The display features more than 2 million energy-efficient LED lights with color capability.

In the past, PECO's crown lights have helped Philadelphia celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl LII victory in 2018, the Democratic National Convention in 2016, and the World Meeting of Families Conference and the Papal Visit in 2015.

In 2019, the building even mocked former Chicago Bears (and former Eagles) kicker Cody Parker following the infamous "double doink" Wildcard game.

Over the years, more than 17,500 messages have been displayed atop the PECO building.

A date for the return of the crown lights has not been provided, but PECO will continue to share virtual messages on social media during the interim.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Skyscrapers Center City Philadelphia PECO

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

5 things Phillies fans are (rightfully) worrying about heading into season
Phillies-summer-training-citizens-bank-park_070620_USAT

Weather

Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans
Fourth of July weather Philadelphia

Prevention

Put your face mask on in Pennsylvania; it's now an order
Pennsylvania face masks

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Boston Scott edition
070620BostonScott

Arts & Culture

Wilma Theater unveils plans for arena inspired by Shakespeare’s Globe
Wilma Theater Globe

Food & Drink

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street
Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved