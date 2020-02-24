Learn the history of mythical monsters on Night Vision tour at Penn Museum

The Penn Museum will host an after-hours event teaching guests about the origins of the myths about vampires, werewolves and other monsters, while exploring the museum in the dark with a flashlight, on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Night Vision tour from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. is a unique way to spend happy hour. Two drinks are included with the ticket price, which is $25 per adult.

If interested, don't wait to purchase tickets. The event is expected to sell out.

The Penn Museum is an archaeology and anthropology museum displaying art and artifacts from all over the world, including Mexico, Africa, Egypt and Greece.

Thursday, Feb. 27

6:30-8:30 p.m. | $25 per person

Penn Museum

3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



