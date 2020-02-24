More Events:

February 24, 2020

Learn the history of mythical monsters on Night Vision tour at Penn Museum

Guests will walk through the exhibits in the dark with a flashlight

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Penn Museum
Penn Museum sphinx gallery Courtesy of/Penn Museum

The Penn Museum is hosting a Night Vision tour on Feb. 27, where guests explore the museum in the dark with flashlights. The event takes place during happy hour and two drinks are included with each ticket.

The Penn Museum will host an after-hours event teaching guests about the origins of the myths about vampires, werewolves and other monsters, while exploring the museum in the dark with a flashlight, on Thursday, Feb. 27. 

RELATED: 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos

The Night Vision tour from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. is a unique way to spend happy hour. Two drinks are included with the ticket price, which is $25 per adult.

If interested, don't wait to purchase tickets. The event is expected to sell out.

The Penn Museum is an archaeology and anthropology museum displaying art and artifacts from all over the world, including Mexico, Africa, Egypt and Greece.

Night Vision

Thursday, Feb. 27
6:30-8:30 p.m. | $25 per person
Penn Museum
3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Penn Museum Philadelphia Happy Hour Tours Museums Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A preview of the wide receiver class competing at the 2020 NFL Combine
101919CeeDeeLamb

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

Eagles

Duce Staley is totally happy with current Eagles role, just ask Doug Pederson
Duce-Staley-Pederson_022420_usat

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Arts & Culture

'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos
Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved