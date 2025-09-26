More News:

September 26, 2025

Penn students are randomly being slapped while walking near the college

The incidents have taken place on blocks at the west of the school's campus and are likely connected to a social media trend, police say.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Education University of Pennsylvania
Penn slapping Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Penn's Division of Public Safety said students and community members are being struck the back of the head with an open hand or closed fist while walking in the area between 38th and 40th streets. This file photo shows a person crossing the pedestrian bridge over 38th Street headed toward Locust Walk.

University of Pennsylvania students and community members are getting randomly struck on the head while walking on and near campus, the school's Division of Public Safety said.

The office issued an alert Friday saying groups of young people were allegedly slapping pedestrians on the back of the head with an open hand or closed fist. The incidents were reported in the area between 38th and 40th streets from Market to Locust streets. 

MORE: Demonstrators say they were 'forcibly' ejected from Phillies game for holding pro-Palestinian posters

The strikes are unprovoked, and Penn Public Safety said it believes there's a connection to a nationwide social media trend. 

As a result, Penn said it will add additional security presence and police in the area and work with city partners to prevent future incidents. 

"We will continue, as long as necessary, to take steps to stop these events from happening so members of our community feel safe and unthreatened," the alert said. 

Penn did not immediately return a request for comment on the incidents. 

The university encouraged students and community members to remain alert and limit distractions such as using cellphones and headphones. It also said walkers should identify their location and the nearby exits while they're on the move, and call the school's 24-hour walking escort services, if necessary. 

Education University of Pennsylvania University City Public Safety Police Philadelphia

