Penn students are randomly being slapped while walking near the college

University of Pennsylvania students and community members are getting randomly struck on the head while walking on and near campus, the school's Division of Public Safety said.

The office issued an alert Friday saying groups of young people were allegedly slapping pedestrians on the back of the head with an open hand or closed fist. The incidents were reported in the area between 38th and 40th streets from Market to Locust streets.

The strikes are unprovoked, and Penn Public Safety said it believes there's a connection to a nationwide social media trend.

As a result, Penn said it will add additional security presence and police in the area and work with city partners to prevent future incidents.

"We will continue, as long as necessary, to take steps to stop these events from happening so members of our community feel safe and unthreatened," the alert said.

Penn did not immediately return a request for comment on the incidents.

The university encouraged students and community members to remain alert and limit distractions such as using cellphones and headphones. It also said walkers should identify their location and the nearby exits while they're on the move, and call the school's 24-hour walking escort services, if necessary.