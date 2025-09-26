More News:

September 26, 2025

Demonstrators say they were 'forcibly' ejected from Phillies game for holding pro-Palestinian posters

The group spelled out 'Philly Jews Say Free Palestine & Go Phils!' in the stands Thursday night.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Palestine protesters Phillies Provided image/Jewish Voice for Peace Philly

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, gathered outside Citizens Bank Park above, wore shirts that read, 'Stop Starving Gaza' and 'Not In Our Name' to the game on Thursday night.

Over 50 people who attended the Phillies game against the Marlins on Thursday night say they were ejected for spelling out a pro-Palestinian message in the stands.

Jewish Voice for Peace Philadelphia, which has participated in numerous city protests against Israel's offensive in Gaza, said its members and supporters were "forcibly removed" after holding up posters reading "Philly Jews Say Free Palestine & Go Phils!" According to the organization, "dozens of security guards" escorted the group, which included children, out of Citizens Bank Park. 

Protest signProvided image/Jewish Voice for Peace Philly

The demonstrators' posters spelled out “Philly Jews Say Free Palestine & Go Phils!”


Bonnie Clark, vice president of communications and community initiatives for the Phillies, said the signs were in violation of the guest code of conduct. These guidelines stipulate that banners may only relate to baseball, its teams and players, coaches and management, broadcasters and fan celebrations. 

"Last night, our security staff made the group aware of our banners and signage policy and informed them that they should take down the signs or they would need to leave the ballpark," Clark wrote. "They chose to leave, and it was a peaceful exit."

The demonstrators planned their action for the ballpark's Jewish Community Celebration. Rabbi Ari Lev Fornari, a senior rabbi at Kol Tzedek synagogue in West Philly, was one of the organizers in attendance.

"We're taught in Jewish tradition that if you know injustice and you don't speak out against it, you are held accountable," he said in a video. "There's no business as usual. It's never again for anyone and we're here at the Phillies game to show that part of our Jewish heritage and part of how we really embody our Jewish values and honor our Jewish ancestors is to say free Palestine everywhere we are, including here at the Phillies game. 

"So go Phils, free Palestine and let this be the year that Palestine is free."

The demonstrators said their banner was a reference to Jewish actress Hannah Einbinder's recent Emmys acceptance speech, during which the "Hacks" star said, "Go Birds, f--- ICE and free Palestine." Einbinder sent her support via a comment under the group's social media post sharing photos and videos of the action.

"YES!!!!!!!!!!!!! crying!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

This story has been updated with comments from the Phillies' communications team.

