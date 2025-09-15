More Culture:

September 15, 2025

Hannah Einbinder says 'Go Birds' and gets political in Emmys acceptance speech

The 'Hacks' actress criticized Trump administration's immigration crackdown and called for a free Palestine. Also, Cristin Milioti won her first Emmy but 'Abbott Elementary' was shut out.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
At the 2025 Emmys, Hannah Einbinder ended her acceptance speech for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series by saying, 'Go Birds, f--- ICE and free Palestine.' Above, she attends a 'Hacks' screening earlier this year.

"Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder capped her Emmys acceptance speech with a shoutout to the Eagles and a couple of political stances on Sunday night. 

"Finally, I just want to say: Go Birds, f--- ICE and free Palestine, thank you," Einbinder said after winning outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. The curse word was bleeped out on TV. 

MORE: Touring truck that gives away banned books to stop in Philly in October

Einbinder, 30, was born and raised in Los Angeles, but she's a devoted Eagles fan. Her father, actor and writer Chad Einbinder, was born in Doylestown and taught her to love the team from a young age. 

Einbinder's political stances — decrying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is carrying out the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and calling for a free Palestine — drew a mixture of criticism and praise online. Afterward, she told members of the press that the Israel-Hamas War is an important issue to her, because she has friends who are frontline workers in Gaza, TheWrap reported.

"I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing … institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state," Einbinder told TheWrap.

Einbinder's speech will put her back an estimated $10,000, Deadline reported. Comedian Nate Bargatze, who hosted the Emmys, pledged to deduct $1,000 from his donation to the Boys and Girls Club of America for every second a speech went longer than the 45 seconds that winners are allotted. As her speech ran long, Einbinder vowed to cover the cost.

In "Hacks," Einbinder plays Ava Daniels, a young comedian who blackmails an old pro (Jean Smart) into being her mentor. Einbinder, who won her first Emmy, hinted that the HBO series will end after its upcoming fifth season. 

Cristin Milioti scores first Emmy

Cristin Milioti, 40, the Cherry Hill native who stars as Sofia Falcone in "The Penguin," an HBO spinoff of "The Batman," earned her first Emmy, winning outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray Falcone. 

"It's very hard to make sense of being alive right now in this world and so I'm deeply grateful for the bright spots in making this show with our incredible cast and incredible crew, and getting to inhabit this woman was a bright spot for me," Milioti said in her acceptance speech. "Despite it being very grizzly, playing her felt like flying." 

'Abbott Elementary' leaves empty-handed 

"Abbott Elementary" the sitcom set in a West Philadelphia elementary school, received six nominations, but take home any awards. However, creator Quinta Brunson, who said she watched the Eagles game on the way to the awards show, said that the cast and crew would have Monday off anyhow. The show is filming its upcoming season, and spent the last few years working the Monday after the awards show. 

 "No matter what, win or lose or draw, it's really good to have the day off after the Emmys, because more likely than not, you have lost your voice somewhat or you're tired, so it gives us a day to recuperate," Brunson told Entertainment Tonight.

