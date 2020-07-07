More News:

July 07, 2020

PennDOT repaving project to cause lane restrictions in Philadelphia, suburbs

Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties affected

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
PennDOT Construction
penndot lane closures repaving Google/Street View

PennDOT will restrict various roads in Philadelphia and its suburbs through the end of July for repaving. Cobbs Creek Parkway, above, is among the streets affected.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways in Philadelphia and its collar counties over the next few weeks.

Motorists in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will experience lane restrictions as a result, PennDOT said in a release. PennDOT announced the project last week.

The project includes milling the existing surfaces and repaving the roads with new asphalt. Construction and resulting lane restrictions were scheduled to begin Monday and continue through the end of the month. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time to travel due to probable slowdowns. Construction is weather dependent. Check conditions on roadways at www.511PA.com

Weekday lane restrictions are scheduled for the following roads: 

Philadelphia

• Cobbs Creek Parkway and 63rd Street between City and Woodland avenues for milling and paving operations; July 7-31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Delaware County

• Conestoga Road between Spring Mill Road and Hardwicke Lane in Radnor Township for milling operations; July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• East Eagle Road and Drexel Avenue between Township Line and Earlington roads in Haverford Township for high friction surface treatment; July 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Chester County

• Pottstown Pike between Welsh Pool Road and Garrison Drive in Uwchlan Township for milling operations; July 6-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Bucks County

• Aquetong Road between Old Windy Bush Road and Solebury Mountain Road in Solebury Township and New Hope for high friction surface treatment; July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Swamp Road between Penns Park and Worthington Mill roads in Newtown Township for high friction surface treatment; July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Limekiln Pike between County Line Road and Butler Avenue in Chalfont Borough and Warrington Township for milling and paving operations; July 7-10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bridge Street between Lincoln Highway and Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville Township for sealing operations; July 7-10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Montgomery County

Wynnewood Road between Clothier and Penn roads in Lower Merion Township for high friction surface treatment; July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Township Line Road between Limerick Road and Walnut Street in Schwenksville Borough and Royersford and Limerick townships for utility adjustments; July 7-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lane restrictions also will be in effect for milling and paving operations those same days between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Plymouth Road between Morris Road and Station Lane in Whitpain Township for high friction surface treatment; July 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more PennDOT Construction Philadelphia King of Prussia Montgomery County Traffic Road Closures Roads Bucks County Delaware County Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson shares anti-semitic quotes attributed to Hitler on Instagram
8_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Gatherings

Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people now permitted as New Jersey prepares for more activities to resume
New Jersey outdoor indoor gatherings limits

Illness

People with asthma don't appear to be at greater risk for severe COVID-19, study shows
asthma COVID-19 rutgers

Phillies

Matt Klentak details Phillies’ positive COVID-19 cases, testing errors and more
Joe-Girardi-Mask_070720_usat

Music

Honey Radar releases compilation album featuring band's Philly recordings
honey radar album art

Family-Friendly

Franklin Square reopening for the summer season
Franklin Square reopening

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved