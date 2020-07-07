PennDOT repaving project to cause lane restrictions in Philadelphia, suburbs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways in Philadelphia and its collar counties over the next few weeks.

Motorists in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will experience lane restrictions as a result, PennDOT said in a release. PennDOT announced the project last week.

The project includes milling the existing surfaces and repaving the roads with new asphalt. Construction and resulting lane restrictions were scheduled to begin Monday and continue through the end of the month.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time to travel due to probable slowdowns. Construction is weather dependent. Check conditions on roadways at www.511PA.com.



Weekday lane restrictions are scheduled for the following roads:

Philadelphia

• Cobbs Creek Parkway and 63rd Street between City and Woodland avenues for milling and paving operations; July 7-31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Delaware County

• Conestoga Road between Spring Mill Road and Hardwicke Lane in Radnor Township for milling operations; July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• East Eagle Road and Drexel Avenue between Township Line and Earlington roads in Haverford Township for high friction surface treatment; July 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chester County

• Pottstown Pike between Welsh Pool Road and Garrison Drive in Uwchlan Township for milling operations; July 6-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Bucks County

• Aquetong Road between Old Windy Bush Road and Solebury Mountain Road in Solebury Township and New Hope for high friction surface treatment; July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Swamp Road between Penns Park and Worthington Mill roads in Newtown Township for high friction surface treatment; July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Limekiln Pike between County Line Road and Butler Avenue in Chalfont Borough and Warrington Township for milling and paving operations; July 7-10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Bridge Street between Lincoln Highway and Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville Township for sealing operations; July 7-10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montgomery County

• Wynnewood Road between Clothier and Penn roads in Lower Merion Township for high friction surface treatment; July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Township Line Road between Limerick Road and Walnut Street in Schwenksville Borough and Royersford and Limerick townships for utility adjustments; July 7-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lane restrictions also will be in effect for milling and paving operations those same days between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Plymouth Road between Morris Road and Station Lane in Whitpain Township for high friction surface treatment; July 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.