More News:

July 06, 2020

Police: Man drowns in New Jersey lake during weekend

The incident occurred at a former mining site in Manchester Township on Saturday

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Drownings Lakes
Crystal Lake Manchester Township Street View/Google

Crystal Lake was one of several bodies of water that formed as a result of extensive mining which took place in Manchester Township, Ocean County.

A 23-year-old North Jersey man drowned in a lake on a former mining property in Ocean County during the July Fourth weekend.

Edwin Caballero, from Plainfield, Union County, went missing between after 5 p.m. Saturday and was reported to have been last seen near the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Manchester Township, police said Monday. Family members were not immediately sure if Caballero had returned to the water, where he had spent most of the day, or went into the wooded area near the lake.

Police and local fire departments reported to the scene Saturday night to search the area for the man, but Caballero could not be located.

The search concluded Sunday morning when New Jersey State Police found Caballero’s body submerged 16 feet deep in Crystal Lake. Investigators have determined that his death was an accidental drowning.

Anyone who may have witnessed Caballero in the water at Crystal Lake should contact the Manchester Township Police or the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Plainfield Man Tragically Drowns in Lake on Heritage Mineral Property A visit to a popular privately-owned 7000-acre...

Posted by Manchester Police on Monday, July 6, 2020

Crystal Lake is on a privately-owned, 7,000-acre piece of land that formerly operated as a mining site until the 1980s, Manchester Township police said.

So much mining was conducted on the property that it formed numerous lakes across the property's landscape. Unlike naturally occuring bodies of water, these lakes do not have natural shorelines or stable bottoms.

The depths of most of the lakes on the property exceed 60 feet, while the largest lake on the property is believed to be as deep as 300 feet.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Drownings Lakes New Jersey Police Ocean County Manchester New Jersey State Police Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

5 things Phillies fans are (rightfully) worrying about heading into season
Phillies-summer-training-citizens-bank-park_070620_USAT

Weather

Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans
Fourth of July weather Philadelphia

Prevention

Put your face mask on in Pennsylvania; it's now an order
Pennsylvania face masks

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Boston Scott edition
070620BostonScott

Arts & Culture

Wilma Theater unveils plans for arena inspired by Shakespeare’s Globe
Wilma Theater Globe

Food & Drink

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street
Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved