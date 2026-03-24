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March 24, 2026

A miniature cow is turning one, and Pennsbury Manor is throwing a party

Daphne’s birthday celebration on April 4 will feature lawn games, a sing-along and a chance to explore William Penn’s riverside estate.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Parties
Daphne the mini cow at pennsbury manor Provided Courtesy/Pennsbury Manor

Daphne, a miniature Hereford heifer at Pennsbury Manor, will celebrate her first birthday with a public event at the historic site along the Delaware River.

If you needed a reason to check out Pennsbury Manor, a cow’s birthday might be as good as any.

The Bucks County historic site will celebrate the first birthday of Daphne, a miniature Hereford heifer, on Saturday, April 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at its reconstructed estate along the Delaware River.

Daphne arrived last year after being born on a Pennsylvania farm and is now part of the site’s living history program. Her size and appearance reflect the type of cattle that would have been found on farms in the 17th century, when William Penn lived on the property.

The party includes a mix of hands-on, family-friendly activities, with visitors able to make birthday cards for Daphne, play lawn games and join a “Happy Birthday” sing-along at 3:30 p.m. The first 100 attendees will receive free cupcakes.

The celebration also doubles as an easy entry point to the rest of Pennsbury Manor. The 43-acre site includes a reconstructed manor house, gardens and a working barnyard, all designed to give a sense of daily life in colonial Pennsylvania. Costumed interpreters and historic buildings make it feel more like a walk-through than a traditional museum.

Daphne, for her part, has settled in as one of the more popular stops. She tends to wander between the sheep and keep an eye on the geese, and staff say her calm temperament makes her a good fit for interacting with visitors.

Admission to the event is included with regular entry, which costs $9 for adults ages 12-64, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages 3-11. Members can also pick up free daffodil bulbs, while supplies last.

Daphne's 1st Birthday Party at Pennsbury Manor

Saturday, April 4 from 2-4 p.m.
Pennsbury Manor
400 Pennsbury Memorial Rd.
Morrisville, PA 19067
$9 for adults; $7 for seniors (65+); $5 for children (3-11)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Family-Friendly Parties Bucks County Pennsbury Manor

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