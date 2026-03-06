Antiques dealers from across the country coming to Valley Forge for Pennsylvania Antiques Show

Collectors, history fans and curious browsers can explore antiques from across the country next month when the Pennsylvania Antiques Show debuts in Valley Forge.

The four-day event runs April 23-26 at the Valley Forge Casino Resort convention center near Valley Forge National Historical Park. The show will bring together 64 antiques dealers offering objects that span the 17th through 20th centuries, with programming tied to the lead-up to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Items on display and for sale will include Americana, garden antiques, paintings, silver, ceramics, jewelry and decorative arts from Europe and China.

One of the highlights will be an exhibition centered on a full-size Conestoga wagon from a private Lancaster collection. Developed in Lancaster County in the early 1700s, Conestoga wagons were used to haul farm goods and freight across early America. The wagons were often decorated with ornate ironwork created by local blacksmiths.

The event will also feature lectures, panel discussions and presentations from historians, collectors and dealers throughout the weekend.

Tickets for a preview party on Thursday, April 23, range from $175 to $450 and include early access to the show floor before the public opening.

General admission runs Friday, April 24, through Sunday, April 26. Tickets cost $20 to $25 and are free for visitors under 18.

April 23-26

Valley Forge Casino Resort

1160 1st Ave.

King of Prussia, PA 19406

