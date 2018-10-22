Parts of Pennsylvania were dusted with snow flurries this past weekend

If you can believe it, parts of northern Pennsylvania saw snowfall this past weekend, although there was little-to-no accumulation.



According to the National Weather Service in State College, counties including Potter, Somerset and Tioga in northern and western Pennsylvania experienced high gusts of wind and cold temperatures over the weekend, with some of those regions getting a coating to up to 2 1/2 inches of snow mixed with rain.

In northern areas like Coudersport, Potter County, snowfall began early Sunday morning. On social media, people were reporting some light snow in Erie and Clifford, too.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia region had freeze warnings and frost advisories over the weekend, too. Most of southeastern Pennsylvania, the southern half of New Jersey and northern Delaware have experienced these low temperatures.

More counties were added to the list of regions where the growing season has ended, including Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Cumberland counties in New Jersey.

According to the NWS, the State College area could receive more snow showers on Tuesday. In Philadelphia this week, the forecast is for temperatures to be mild during the day and but cold at night. Here is the NWS outlook:

• Monday afternoon/night: Mostly sunny, high temperature near 55. Then cloudy and low of about 44 degrees overnight. Light south wind.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, daytime high near 63 degrees. Light southwest wind in the morning. Clear at night, temperature falling to around 42. West wind around 10 mph.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 55 degrees. Clear and cold at night. Low temperature around 36.

• Thursday: Sunny, high temperature near 50 degrees. Cloudy and cold at night, low around 33.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Low temperature around 38 overnight.

• Saturday: Chance of rain throughout the day, 40 percent. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy overnight, low temperature around 43 degrees.

• Sunday: Chance of rain, 40 percent again. Mostly cloudy, high near 52.

