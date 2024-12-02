PSPCA seeking person who shot dog in head in Southwest Philly

A dog is recovering after being shot in the head last month in Southwest Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the public's help to find the person or people responsible.

On the morning of Nov. 20, the injured male dog was found by a "good Samaritan" in the area of Crane Street near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in the city's Eastwick neighborhood, the PSPCA said. The dog was brought to PASE Animal Hospital in critical condition, where it was confirmed that he had a gunshot wound above the left eye.

MORE: Car-free streets return near Rittenhouse Square on Dec. 8 and 15

Due to the size of the wound and damage it caused, the PSPCA said it likely was inflicted "at close range."

The dog, which the PSPCA has named Maverick, has been left with a head tilt, a delayed gait of his right hind end and trauma to his left forebrain. His left eye is no longer functioning and will likely be removed, the PSPCA said. Despite his injuries, Maverick is "doing well" and is stable under the care of the PSPCA’s veterinary team at the Main Line Animal Rescue.

Provided Image/Pennsylvania SPCA The dog pictured above is recovering at PSPCA’s Main Line Animal Rescue Site after being shot in the head last month.

The PSPCA’s animal law enforcement team is in charge of the investigation and is seeking the public’s help in finding out who may be responsible for Maverick's injuries. Anyone with information can contact the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.

"This act of cruelty is especially heartless," PSPCA CEO Julie Klim said in a release. "It seems clear from Maverick’s injuries that the responsible party intended to kill this sweet dog. But, miraculously, Maverick survived. We at the Pennsylvania SPCA are going to do everything we can to not only find those responsible, but importantly, give Maverick the best life – where he will never again be subjected to such horrific cruelty."