December 02, 2024

PSPCA seeking person who shot dog in head in Southwest Philly

Maverick, who was found by a 'good Samaritan' in the Eastwick neighborhood, is in stable condition recovering from his injuries.

By Franki Rudnesky
dog shooting pspca Provided Image/Pennsylvania SPCA

A dog named Maverick is now in stable condition and recovering after being shot in the head last month. The PSPCA is seeking the people responsible.

A dog is recovering after being shot in the head last month in Southwest Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the public's help to find the person or people responsible.

On the morning of Nov. 20, the injured male dog was found by a "good Samaritan" in the area of Crane Street near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in the city's Eastwick neighborhood, the PSPCA said. The dog was brought to PASE Animal Hospital in critical condition, where it was confirmed that he had a gunshot wound above the left eye.

Due to the size of the wound and damage it caused, the PSPCA said it likely was inflicted "at close range."

The dog, which the PSPCA has named Maverick, has been left with a head tilt, a delayed gait of his right hind end and trauma to his left forebrain. His left eye is no longer functioning and will likely be removed, the PSPCA said. Despite his injuries, Maverick is "doing well" and is stable under the care of the PSPCA’s veterinary team at the Main Line Animal Rescue. 

dog shot pspcaProvided Image/Pennsylvania SPCA

The dog pictured above is recovering at PSPCA’s Main Line Animal Rescue Site after being shot in the head last month.


The PSPCA’s animal law enforcement team is in charge of the investigation and is seeking the public’s help in finding out who may be responsible for Maverick's injuries. Anyone with information can contact the PSPCA’s cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.

"This act of cruelty is especially heartless," PSPCA CEO Julie Klim said in a release. "It seems clear from Maverick’s injuries that the responsible party intended to kill this sweet dog. But, miraculously, Maverick survived. We at the Pennsylvania SPCA are going to do everything we can to not only find those responsible, but importantly, give Maverick the best life – where he will never again be subjected to such horrific cruelty."

