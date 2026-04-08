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April 08, 2026

State trooper pleads guilty to secretly filming women to create AI-generated pornography

Stephen Kamnik, 39, collected images and videos while on duty and used his work computer to edit them, authorities say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Misconduct
State Police corporal Stephen Kamnik Paul Kuehnel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Pennsylvania State Police corporal Stephen Kamnik pleaded guilty to charges he faced for taking photos of women while on duty and using AI tools he accessed on his work computer to create pornography.

A Pennsylvania State Police corporal in Montgomery County took photos and videos of women while on duty and used his work computer to create AI-generated pornography with the images, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said.

Stephen Kamnik, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from offenses that went on for years, according to investigators. He was charged last year following an investigation into allegations that he had secretly filmed and photographed women — including his co-workers — to use the material for sexual gratification.

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Authorities said Kamnik used AI tools he accessed on his work computer to create pornography. He often gathered the images while on duty, both at state police barracks in Montgomery County and during interactions with the public.

“These crimes stain the great work being done by law enforcement every day in communities across the Commonwealth," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement.

On several occasions, Kamnik entered a women's locker room at a barracks to secretly take photos. The investigation by the internal affairs division of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of Attorney General found Kamnik had created AI-generated pornography "of numerous female citizens of Pennsylvania," authorities said.

Analysis Kamnik's cellphone and an external hard drive at his home found he also used a secured database to collect photos of women, violating the policies of the database.

In one incident, Kamnik recorded a video of a Montgomery County magisterial district judge during a court proceeding and edited the footage for lewd purposes, authorities said.

A search of Kamnik's vehicle and devices also found he possessed child sexual abuse material and a stolen .22 caliber firearm.

Kamnik pleaded guilty all of the 15 counts he faced, including felony charges of unlawful use of a computer and unlawful duplication. He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, official oppression and related offenses.

Kamnik, a 14-year state police veteran, is now suspended without pay. He's scheduled to be sentenced on July 8.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Sexual Misconduct Montgomery County Crime Pennsylvania State Police AI Artificial Intelligence

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