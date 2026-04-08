Former sports radio host Mike Missanelli charged with assaulting fiancée

Retired sports radio personality Mike Missanelli has been charged with assaulting his fiancée at his home in Lower Merion Township, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Police went to Missanelli's home just after midnight Wednesday. A 911 call made from the home had disconnected before dispatchers could take any information, authorities said. When officers arrived at the property on Dale Road, Missanelli, 70, told police he and his fiancée had gotten into a "scuffle," according to charging documents.

MORE: Bucks County men charged in bombing attempt at New York City protest wanted to 'start terror,' prosecutors say

Missanelli claimed his fiancée struck him in the chest when an argument about their engagement became more heated, police said. Missanelli did not show any signs of injury.

Missanelli's fiancée told police that he had "open hand slapped her" on the left side of her face and head, investigators said. She had swelling around her ear and a laceration on her forehead that was bleeding when police interviewed her.

Missanelli was arrested at the scene and charged with simple assault and harassment. He was released from custody, with bail set at $10,000. He has a preliminary court hearing scheduled for April 22, although it could be moved to another date, a spokesperson with the DA's office said. Missanelli was ordered not to have any contact with his fiancée.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Missanelli, who has separately been involved in a protracted legal battle with sports media platform JAKIB Media regarding payment disputes for past appearances. Kevin Wright, the attorney representing Missanelli in his lawsuit against JAKIB Media owner Joe Krause, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges filed Wednesday.

Missanelli spent nearly three decades as one of the top personalities in Philadelphia's sports radio market. He most recently was the midday host at 97.5 The Fanatic, where he had been employed at various points since 2010. He was laid off by station owner Beasley Media Group last August amid several years of talent cuts at Beasley-owned stations. Earlier in his career, Missanelli had stints at the former 610 WIP, now SportsRadio 94WIP, and 93.3 WMMR.

Missanelli was fired from 610 WIP in 2006 for "violating company policy," and reports at the time said he had gotten into a fight with a producer during a broadcast. He was previously married to another woman, with whom he has a daughter.