More News:

April 08, 2026

Bucks County men charged in bombing attempt at New York City protest wanted to 'start terror,' prosecutors say

Investigators found dashcam footage showing Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, discussing their plans, a new indictment says.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Indictments
NYC protest bombing indictment Bill Oxford/Unsplash

An indictment released Tuesday says investigators recovered evidence from a storage unit that was rented by one of the two Bucks County men accused of attempting to bomb a protest in New York City in March. Officers also located video footage of the pair discussing their plans.

Two Bucks County men accused of bringing homemade bombs to a protest outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home wanted to "start terror," an indictment said. 

Emir Balat, 18, of Langhorne, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, of Newtown, were arrested on March 7 outside Gracie Mansion in New York. The pair allegedly drove up from Pennsylvania that morning and threw a homemade explosive device near the demonstration. They then went to another location and activated a second device near police officers and were arrested shortly after. Neither device exploded. 

MORE: Police officer shoots and kills 75-year-old man in West Philadelphia

Following the arrest of Balat and Kayumi, law enforcement located their vehicle and recovered a long coil of fuse, a notebook and a dashboard camera with three days of video recordings, according to an indictment released Tuesday night by the U.S. Southern District of New York court. The notebook contained pages of handwritten notes on how to construct and detonate the bombs and an alternate plan for a vehicle-based attack with protests, parades and "celebrations" listed as possible targets. 

The video showed the two men en route from Pennsylvania on March 7, including audio of their plans to carry out an attack, how many people it could injure or kill, their intended targets and using social media to attempt to find one of those people. 

During that time, Balat said he planned to target both the government and civilians. Kayumi allegedly said, “All I know is I want to start terror, bro." 

FBI agents later found a storage unit in Langhorne which Balat rented a few days before the event, the indictment said. Inside, officials found bomb-making supplies including triacetone triperoxide, a highly sensitive explosive which officials said has been used in multiple terrorism attacks over the past decade. On the center of the floor inside the unit, officers found a piece of paper which read, “All praise is due to Allah!!! Die in your rage ya kuffar!”

Kuffar means "non-believers" in Arabic and "die in your rage" is an Islamic State slogan. In the car recordings, Balat said that the pair would be conducting an act of "martyrdom" and described a note he had left behind, according to the indictment. 

Following his arrest, Balat told officers, “This isn’t a religion that just stands when people talk bad about ... our prophet. We take action! We take action!” while on the way to a New York Police Department precinct, prosecutors said. 

Balat and Kayumi are each charged with conspiring to aid a terroristic organization, conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and transporting explosive materials, among other charges. They each face decades in prison, if convicted.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Indictments Philadelphia Crime New York City Bombings

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harmony In the Woods Music Festival

Spring in Harford County brings festivals, blooms and waterfront views
Crawford County - Ice House

An easy weekend getaway with an America250 twist: Crawford County, Pa.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Building barriers

Bike lane concrete barriers

Sponsored

Harford County spring blooms & festivals

Limited - Hopkins Brewery

Adult Health

Wait times for medical imaging results have doubled amid a radiologist shortage

Wait Times Scans

Entertainment

Temple students to team up with Opera Philadelphia on live albums

Opera Philadelphia Temple

Performances

'Chicago' returns to Philly for a limited one-week run this May

CHITOUR25_4266_Claire Marshall as Velma Kelly and Cast of CHICAGO in All That Jazz_Credit Jeremy Daniel.jpg

Flyers

The Flyers are different now. They grew up.

Owen-Tippett-Dan-Vladar-Flyers-Win-4.5.26-NHL.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved