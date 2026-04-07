Police officer shoots and kills 75-year-old man in West Philadelphia

A 75-year-old man was fatally shot by police in West Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., two officers responded to a call for a person who was carrying a weapon on the 5400 block of Webster Street. When they arrived to the scene, they encountered the man standing on a porch with a firearm.

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One of the officers exited their vehicle and a “confrontation” quickly broke out before shots were fired, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Police did not identify the man, who officials said was struck one time and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 a.m.

Other people were on the property at the time of the shooting, Vanore said, but there were no injuries reported to anyone else.

The man and police officer each fired one shot during the confrontation, Vanore said, but it was unknown at this time who shot first. The officer’s body camera was activated during the shooting, and its footage is being evaluated.

“We believe that the male fired his weapon and the officer fired her weapon, but right now we don’t have all that information together,” he said. “... There’s a lot of work that has to be done before we know definitively what occurred.”

The officer, who officials did not identify, has three years of experience on the force, NBC10 reported. She will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. An update on the probe is expected by the end of the week, said Jasmine Colón-Reilly, of the department’s Public Affairs Office.