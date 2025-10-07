Overall enrollment at Pennsylvania's state universities increases for the first time in over 10 years

Pennsylvania's state universities reported the first system-wide enrollment increase in over a decade and its highest-ever student retention rate.

Seven of the 10 schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, including West Chester University and Cheyney University, saw a rise in their student populations. Enrollment in the network has been at a steady decline since 2010, when it had 119,513 students. That figure fell all the way to 82,509 last year before the slight increase to 83,000 this fall. Meanwhile, the percentage of students in the system returning for a second year reached a record 81%.

"We are proud that Pennsylvania students are choosing PASSHE universities," Cynthia Shapira, chair of the PASSHE Board of Governors, said in a statement. "These enrollment gains and record-setting retention rates demonstrate the value, affordability and career relevance of PASSHE education across the Commonwealth."

Cheyney University, a historically Black college whose campus spans Chester and Delaware counties, went from 617 students last fall to 851 this year — a spike attributed to a 144% increase in freshman enrollment. West Chester University is the largest school in the network, with more than 3,000 first-year students, 1,040 transfers and a total population of around 17,400 this fall.

PASSHE said the number of students transferring from a state community college increased by 14.3%, and 22% of students in its network identify as an underrepresented minority.

But PASSHE is expecting a drop-off in high school graduates next fall, which could challenge future enrollment numbers.

"We are focused on providing high-quality, affordable education that prepares students for real opportunities after graduation," Chancellor Christopher Fiorentino said in a statement. "Pennsylvania needs more skilled workers in health care, STEM, business and education, and our universities are helping meet that demand. Our graduates are making a difference in communities and contributing to the strength of the state's economy."

In July, PASSHE introduced a pilot program that would increase students' access to specialized or advanced courses by allowing them to take classes from other schools in the network at their home campus.

Tuesday's announcement comes four months after the PASSHE raised tuition by $278 — the first increase since 2018. Three years ago, six schools merged into two regional campuses in an attempt to reverse declining enrollment.