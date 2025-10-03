SEPTA's City Hall Station is getting a face lift ahead of America's 250th birthday celebrations

SEPTA's City Hall Station is set to get several upgrades in preparation for an expected influx of riders in 2026.

Parts of the Broad Street Line stop's mezzanine — where the fare gates are — currently are closed until mid-November, because a new floor, new lights and improved railings are being installed. The station's platform is being resurfaced, and the walls are being repainted, too. New signs are being installed to help riders navigate one of SEPTA's busiest stations. It connects to the Market-Frankford Line and several trolley lines.

SEPTA said that construction will have minimal impact on station operations, and riders will still be able to access both Northbound and Southbound platforms from the mezzanine. Additional signage will help direct people around the station.

Over the coming weeks, the station's metal turnstiles will be replaced with full-length gates designed to prevent fare evasion. SEPTA began installing full-length gates at some of its stations in 2024. The first to receive them was 69th Street Station; 13th Street Station received them last month. The gates include two panels that separate to let riders pass.

Fare lines will be relocated permanently to the concourse connecting City Hall and 13th Street stations, just east of their current location.

SEPTA decided to upgrade City Hall Station, because it is expected to be used heavily next year, when Philadelphia is at the center of America's 250th birthday celebrations, spokesperson Kelly Greene said. The city is hosting FIFA World Cup matches and the MLB All-Star Game, among other events.

"This is going to be a big place when we have all these 2026 events coming in, because it really is kind of the heart of the city, and there's going to be so many people there that we want to make sure that we can accommodate everyone the best we can," Greene said.

Nearby 15th Street Station, which serves the Market-Frankford line and is connected to City Hall Station, will remain unchanged. That station received various upgrades between 2014 and 2024, including being made accessible to people with disabilities.

Other SEPTA stations also will get upgrades ahead of 2026 events. On the Broad Street Line, Oregon and NRG stations will receive new HVAC systems, and Fern Rock Transit Center will be repainted. Jefferson Station, which serves Regional Rail, will get lighting improvements and other stations will get repairs to protect against water leaks.