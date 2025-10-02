Philadelphia Police release survey asking what should be priority of its 5-year plan

Philadelphia Police released a survey Thursday asking for public input on its five-year strategic plan for 2026-2030.

The digital questionnaire, which is anonymous but requires a ZIP code, asks residents what they think should be the priority for the department, how they feel around officers in their neighborhood and their top public safety concerns. Once complete, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the plan will offer strategies on recruitment, retention, wellness and other topics.

Officials did not say how long the survey would remain open, but they hope to release a draft for public comment in January and a final version in February.

"I always tell people, is it policing the community or community policing?" Bethel said during a news conference Thursday. "There are some times where it gets lost in the conversation of how we need to operate and we haven't really taken the time to really stop and say 'What does it look like?'"

The plan is being developed by over 200 stakeholders, including City Council, Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration, business leaders, community advocates and a youth group (ages 14-21), according to Philadelphia Police. And Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer said he would be working with intervention and prevention groups that have received grants from the city.

Police have also been reaching out to the families of shooting victims and other investigations for their input and holding meetings in neighborhoods across the city, Bethel said.

"Some people are not going to be happy — I've been hearing a lot of things come out of these sessions — but I think there's also going to be a large group of people who see themselves in this report," Bethel said.

David Zega, the executive director of strategic planning for the department, said many people have expressed the need to address employee development, investing more money for training and retention. The plan will also include new vision and mission statements.

Police declined to share specifics about technology advancements, but the department is in the midst of building a $67 million forensics lab in University City. Officers are also exploring the use of drones, which were deployed earlier this year in nearby Camden and cited as one reason the South Jersey city had its first summer without any homicides since the 1970s.

Bethel said police see drones as a force multiplier to expand its reach.

"We're looking at all aspects of technology, and drones are a big part of that," Bethel said. "We're doing something a little bit more advanced than Camden and we won't get into the specifics, but we're doing some testing of that now. We are effectively deploying drones throughout the city and meeting with the community to talk about the use of those drones in their specific areas."