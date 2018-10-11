More News:

October 11, 2018

Pennsylvania teens charged after allegedly making gun references at high school football game

Two boys have reportedly been removed from their schools for the time being

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Juveniles
Football field unsplash Andrew McElroy/Unsplash

A football field.

A pair of central Pennsylvania boys were charged as juveniles after they were overheard discussing bringing guns to their respective schools while at a high school football game.

The two, both of whom are 14 years old, have been removed from their schools, the York Dispatch reports.

Investigators have field misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct against the boys. They were both released to the custody of their parents, according to the Dispatch.

The boys made the comments during a football game between Central York High and York Tech at Central York’s field on Oct. 5.

David Lash, deputy chief with Northern York County Regional Police, said the boys were talking between themselves among other students at the game, when both were overheard mentioning bringing guns to their schools.

A student who overheard the conversation reportedly alerted school officials, and Northern York County Regional Police was asked to investigate the comments the next day.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Juveniles Pennsylvania High School Football Guns Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid dishes on sneaker free agency, his brother Arthur, and starting to eat vegetables
101118-JoelEmbiid-UnderArmour2

Courts

Montgomery County man faces up to 12 years in prison for 'menacing' mixed-race neighbors
Pam Margolis

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch
101018OdellBeckham

Food & Drink

Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings
Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Development

Franklin Square's 180-year-old fountain is getting update with music, LED lights and dancing water
franklin fountain music light show

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.