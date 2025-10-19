Pennsylvanians have until Monday to register to vote in Nov. 4 election

As the 2025 municipal election approaches, Pennsylvanians have until 5 p.m. Monday to register to vote.

"For the many eligible Pennsylvanians who have yet to register to vote, it's not too late to do so," Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said last week. "I encourage any eligible Pennsylvanian who is not registered to visit vote.pa.gov, register, and avoid missing out on the opportunity to have their voices heard in this important election."

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's free newsletters delivered to your inbox

What big races are on the ballot?

There are a few races with statewide implications on the ballot this November.

Garnering the most attention are the retention races of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht. Those three were elected to a 10-year term as Democrats in 2015.

Under the Pennsylvania Constitution judges run for election in partisan competitive partisan races. They don't have to run for reelection against challengers, but rather face voters in a "yes" or "no" referendum on whether they should be retained for subsequent terms.

There are also vacancies on the state's Superior and Commonwealth courts.

Democrat Stella Tsai, a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge, is facing Republican Matt Wolford, an Erie-based environmental attorney, in the race to fill a vacancy on the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.

Vying for an open seat on the state's Superior Court are Brandon Neuman, a Democrat who serves as Washington County Court of Common Pleas judge; Maria Battista, a Republican who is the president of a consulting firm, and Daniel Wassmer, an attorney who is running under the Liberal Party banner.

Local elections are also taking place up and down the ballot across the commonwealth, including the race for Philadelphia district attorney, and the mayor of several of the state's biggest cities including Pittsburgh, Allentown, and Scranton.

Republicans continue to narrow voter registration gap in Pennsylvania

Continuing the trend of the past few years, Democrats will likely enter this upcoming election with a more narrow voter registration advantage than the previous election.

According to data from Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS), as of Oct. 13, there are 167,715 more registered Democrats than Republicans in Pennsylvania.

During the 2025 primary election a few months ago, Democrats held a 178,070 voter registration advantage. For the 2024 general election, there were 286,283 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state. In Nov. 2023, the last time Pennsylvania voters had a decision to make for a statewide judicial election, there were 446,566 more voters registered with the Democratic Party over the Republican Party.

Who can vote?

According to DOS, the requirements to vote include being a U.S. citizen and Pennsylvania resident for at least 30 days before the election and being at least 18 years old on the day of the election.

Schmidt notes that using the Online Voter Registration system is a "fast and convenient" way to register to vote, although it is not the only way eligible voters can register to vote by mail or apply in person.

Those interested can also register to vote at the following locations:

• A county voter registration office,

• County assistance offices,

• Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices,

• Armed Forces recruitment centers,

• County clerk of orphans' courts or marriage license offices,

• Area agencies on aging,

• County mental health and intellectual disabilities offices,

• Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education,

• Offices of special education in high schools,

• Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers, and

• PennDOT driver and photo license centers.

Although Oct. 20 is the final day to register to vote for the 2025 election in Pennsylvania, voters have until Oct. 28 to apply for a mail ballot. Those ballots must be received by the county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the DOS.

The general election will take place on Nov. 4.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Tim Lambert for questions: info@penncapital-star.com.