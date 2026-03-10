Peppa Pig’s ‘My First Concert’ is coming to Philly

Peppa Pig is heading to Philadelphia this spring with a live musical show at the Miller Theater.

“Peppa Pig: My First Concert” will take place Saturday, April 4 at the Miller Theater, with performances scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The interactive production introduces children to the sounds of a live orchestra through music, storytelling and characters from the popular animated series.

During the show, Peppa Pig and her brother George join Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig to explore how different instruments sound together. The music includes songs from the show along with other orchestral pieces.

The 4 p.m. show will be sensory friendly, designed for guests with sensory sensitivities and those who may benefit from a more relaxed theater environment.

Tickets range from $30 to $83. The show is recommended for children ages 18 months and older.

Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. 4 p.m.

Miller Theater

250 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tickets: $30-$83

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.