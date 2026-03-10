More Events:

Peppa Pig’s ‘My First Concert’ is coming to Philly

The interactive performance at the Miller Theater on April 4 will introduce young audiences to live orchestral music.

Peppa Pig My First Concert Photo Credit/Dan Tsantilis

Peppa Pig joins musicians on stage during “Peppa Pig: My First Concert,” an interactive show introducing children to orchestral music.

Peppa Pig is heading to Philadelphia this spring with a live musical show at the Miller Theater.

“Peppa Pig: My First Concert” will take place Saturday, April 4 at the Miller Theater, with performances scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The interactive production introduces children to the sounds of a live orchestra through music, storytelling and characters from the popular animated series.

During the show, Peppa Pig and her brother George join Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig to explore how different instruments sound together. The music includes songs from the show along with other orchestral pieces.

The 4 p.m. show will be sensory friendly, designed for guests with sensory sensitivities and those who may benefit from a more relaxed theater environment.

Tickets range from $30 to $83. The show is recommended for children ages 18 months and older.

"Peppa Pig: My First Concert"

Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. 4 p.m.
Miller Theater
250 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Tickets: $30-$83

