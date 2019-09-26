More Culture:

September 26, 2019

Pet of the Week: Thelma and Louise

By PhillyVoice Staff
Meet Thelma (left) and Louise! These kittens are in need of a loving home. They can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

These domestic shorthair kittens would be happiest if they could stay together.

They were discovered when they got caught up in a TNR effort. Luckily, a volunteer realized they were not feral and brought them into foster care, where they have received plenty of love and kindness.

These easy going sisters are just four months old and have adapted well to their new life indoors. They can frequently be found cuddling together, entertaining themselves with their toys, and generally hamming it up for attention. Both kittens are sweet and playful, with personalities that complement the other well. 

Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to bring home these sassy sisters today!

